Scotch whisky and chocolate event next week

Javier Encalada
| 9th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
DELICIOUS: The Scotch Whisky and chocolate evening will be held at the Bangalow Heritage House.
DELICIOUS: The Scotch Whisky and chocolate evening will be held at the Bangalow Heritage House.

WHO wouldn't love the task of tasting through a line-up of stellar whiskies from around the world and pairing them with a selection of delectable chocolates?

While it enjoyable, putting them together is not simple. You would think that most chocolate would pair easily with most whiskies, but turns out not to be the case.

Too many variables - wood, peat, age, proof and grain - have to work with the array of different styles and flavours of chocolate available.

Pairing chocolate with whiskey is an interesting exercise, since it is an assault on all your senses.

Chocolate coats the mouth and tongue, blunting your taste buds, and whisky's complex aromas overwhelm the nose.

But it's worth the effort, because when the combination is right, it really sings.

The Bangalow Heritage House has asked an expert taster from Suntory Whisky and a chocolatier from Byron Bay Cacao to match different drinks with sweet delights for an evening of sumptuous indulgence.

The Scotch Whiskies that will be featured in the tasting will be three-wood single malt scotch Auchentoshan, Legacy single malt scotch Ardmore, 12 year-old single malt scotch Bowmore and 10 year-old single malt scotch Laphroaig.

The evening will also include pork sliders or ribs by Bangalow Pork, vegetarian dishes, local coffee from Zentveldt and live music by local artist Tom Kempt.

  • At the Heritage House Museum and cafe in Bangalow, cnr Deacon and Ashton Sts, Bangalow, on Wednesday, October 12, from 6pm. $45.
Topics:  bangalow, chocolate, food, heritage house, scotch, whatson, whisky

