Sara receives community support as murder charge laid

THE Byron Bay community continue to rally around one of their own as the news from Bali advises that mum Sara Connor has been charged with murder.

In a media release from pr company Sherpa Relations, it was advised that a 'shocked and devastated Byron Bay community continue to unite for Sara with this latest news from Bali.'

"Of course Sara is devastated at the news that she will be charged with murder," the statement said.

"She has pleaded right from the very beginning that her only involvement was in trying to break up a fight between David Taylor and the policeman."

According to Sara's Australian barrister Peter Strain they are confident she will be acquitted.

"We have enormous respect for the justice system in Indonesia and are hopeful that once the judges hear the truth, Sara will be acquitted," he said.

The Byron Bay community continue to offer Sara their support.

"Our hearts go out to Sara and her family and we will do all we can to help her through this very difficult time," said the statement.