Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

MEXICAN-AMERICAN musician Carlos Santana and American band The Doobie Brothers have been included to the Bluesfest 2017 line up.

Festival director Peter Noble OAM confirmed both names, added to Mary J Blige, Patti Smith, Zac Brown Band and 30 other artists confirmed so far.

Santana is an American Latin rock band formed in San Francisco, California in 1967 by Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana.

The band first came to widespread public attention when their performance of Soul Sacrifice at Woodstock in 1969 provided a contrast to other acts on the bill.

The band has earned eight Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, the latter all in 2000.

Santana (the band) also won Grammy Awards as a solo artist in 1989 and 2003. Santana has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling groups of all time.

Carlos Santana was born in Jalisco, Mexico, in 1947 and learned to play the violin at age five and the guitar at age eight under the tutelage of his father, a mariachi musician.

His family moved to Tijuana, in the Mexican-US border, and then to San Francisco, where Carlos Santana graduated from High School in 1965.

Carlos Santana experienced a resurgence of popularity and critical acclaim in the late 1990s.

In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine listed Santana at number 20 on their list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

He has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards.

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band that has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide throughout their career.

The Doobie Brothers perfoming at Crossroads at the Byron Bay Bluesfest on Friday night. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

The band has been active for five decades, with their biggest success occurring in the 1970s with hits such Listen to the Music.

The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004.