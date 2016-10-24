Running for Amanda

BRAVE FACE: Roberta O'Brien, whose Running Group was there to honour and remember Amanda Nash, at the Byron Lighthouse Run. Amanda's father Robert Reid puts a smile on his face and relaxes after the race. Read the story, page 4.

THE tenth annual Lighthouse Run attracted around 1200 participants yesterday to run walk and dance their way along the picturesque course around the Byron Lighthouse and along Clarkes Beach.

There was highly competitive 10km run and a more relaxed 6km and walk on offer with Matt Slee winning the men's 10km run in 36.26 and Rebecca Munro finishing in 41.18 in the women's event.

This year's run was especially poignant with a large team of friends from Roberta O'Brien's Fitness Training team taking part in honour of Amanda Nash, from Lennox Head, who was tragically killed in a car accident last week in Alstonville.

The team were wearing pictures of Amanda and they were joined by members of Amanda's immediate family, including her father Robert Reid.

"We are doing in this in honour and remembrance of Amanda because she looked forward to taking part in this run every year," he said

"A few years ago she was part of the team that marshalled this event, so its always been close to her heart.

"We were just talking about her on our way here, saying she would be laughing and smiling her bright shining star smile knowing that we were doing this today, she would be very pleased and very chuffed.

"It was Amanda who actually got me in to walking when we came to Lennox Head 10 years ago."

Others took part in the event to honour Byron Bay's Barb Pinter, founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group, who passed away earlier this year from cancer.

Ms Pinter's sisters Jenny Woodforde and Stephanie Qin were there to see the mini field of pink women set up each year to commemorate those dealing with cancer.

Founder and organiser of the Run Brigid Kramer said over its 10 years the run had so far raised more than $150,000 and they had already smashed this year's target of $20,000.

"Money raised this year will go towards buying a breast prone treatment board for the Oncology Unit at Lismore Base Hospital," said Ms Kramer.

"The board offers much greater comfort for the patient and allows for more accurate treatment of the cancer.

"Our oldest competitor this year is 84 and the youngest is 7 and we have around $10,000 worth of prizes to give away, including Mullum Music Festival and Falls Festival tickets as well accommodation from Byron at Byron, Atlantis and the Ramada at Ballina.

"It is completely humbling for me to have 50 volunteers give up their Sunday and get here at 2 in the morning to set up for the day just to support the cause.

"Our major sponsor is Fusion Health and because of their support a greater proportion of the money will be going directly to help buy the breast board."

Ms Kramer and her husband Greg founded the Lighthouse Run and this was the couple's final year as organisers. They will be handing over the event to long time co-organiser Lisa Parkes-Jetta.