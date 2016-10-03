Running to the light

BEACON OF HOPE: Barb Pinter (second from left) founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group is honoured at this year's Lighthouse Run.

THIS year's 10th annual Byron Lighthouse Run will honour the late Barb Pinter, one of Byron Shire's most intrepid supporters of women and families affected by breast cancer.

The Lighthouse Run raises money for cancer and this year the money raised will be used to purchase a special Breast Prone Board for Lismore Base Hospital.

This board enables the patient to be positioned in a way that avoids radiation exposure to major internal organs during treatment.

Co-ordinator of the run, Lisa Parkes-Jetha said Ms Pinter's name will be embossed on the Breast Prone Board in recognition of her tireless advocacy.

Byron Shire News is proud to support the run which has so far raised more than $120,000 for Cancer.

The event kicks off from 7am on Sunday, October 23 at Clarkes Beach and includes a 10km run, a 6km walk and the 1km kids dash.

Lisa said many in the community would remember Barb as the Pink Lady of Byron Shire.

"This shire has known many movers and shakers and one of the most effective was Barbara Mary Pinter, who founded the Byron Breast Cancer Support Group in 2004,” said Lisa.

"Barb's drive was to raise community awareness and funds to assist women and their families experiencing breast cancer.

"She promoted awareness of early detection and on a practical level she delivered nutritious meals to families in need.

"A clever grass roots activist, she was a passionate activist pursuing a more peaceful and fair society where we consciously take time out, breathe, eat in the garden and be grateful for the planet we live on.”

Lisa remembered Barb as one who was there at the founding of the Lighthouse Run.

"Byron Breast Cancer Support Group would Pink Up and walk to the top,” said Lisa

"Barb initiated the post run massage tents which this year will be conducted by Alstonville Osteopathy.

"But BBCSG will still be there with their pink table, merchandise and pink ladies.

Massages cost $10 for 10 minutes with all proceeds going to beyondblue.

To register your team or as an individual for the Lighthouse Run, got to: login to www.byronrun.com