News

Running to the light

3rd Oct 2016 4:20 PM
BEACON OF HOPE: Barb Pinter (second from left) founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group is honoured at this year's Lighthouse Run.
BEACON OF HOPE: Barb Pinter (second from left) founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group is honoured at this year's Lighthouse Run.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THIS year's 10th annual Byron Lighthouse Run will honour the late Barb Pinter, one of Byron Shire's most intrepid supporters of women and families affected by breast cancer.

The Lighthouse Run raises money for cancer and this year the money raised will be used to purchase a special Breast Prone Board for Lismore Base Hospital.

This board enables the patient to be positioned in a way that avoids radiation exposure to major internal organs during treatment.

Co-ordinator of the run, Lisa Parkes-Jetha said Ms Pinter's name will be embossed on the Breast Prone Board in recognition of her tireless advocacy.

Byron Shire News is proud to support the run which has so far raised more than $120,000 for Cancer.

The event kicks off from 7am on Sunday, October 23 at Clarkes Beach and includes a 10km run, a 6km walk and the 1km kids dash.

Lisa said many in the community would remember Barb as the Pink Lady of Byron Shire.

"This shire has known many movers and shakers and one of the most effective was Barbara Mary Pinter, who founded the Byron Breast Cancer Support Group in 2004,” said Lisa.

"Barb's drive was to raise community awareness and funds to assist women and their families experiencing breast cancer.

"She promoted awareness of early detection and on a practical level she delivered nutritious meals to families in need.

"A clever grass roots activist, she was a passionate activist pursuing a more peaceful and fair society where we consciously take time out, breathe, eat in the garden and be grateful for the planet we live on.”

Lisa remembered Barb as one who was there at the founding of the Lighthouse Run.

"Byron Breast Cancer Support Group would Pink Up and walk to the top,” said Lisa

"Barb initiated the post run massage tents which this year will be conducted by Alstonville Osteopathy.

"But BBCSG will still be there with their pink table, merchandise and pink ladies.

Massages cost $10 for 10 minutes with all proceeds going to beyondblue.

To register your team or as an individual for the Lighthouse Run, got to: login to www.byronrun.com

Byron Shire News

Topics:  barb pinter, byron bay lighthouse, byron breast cancer support group, lighthouse run

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Periwinkle crowdfunds for land

Periwinkle crowdfunds for land

PERIWINKLE Preschool is a unique not-for-profit community based pre-school that is currently crowdfunding to buy the land the school sits on.

Quarter of shark species under threat

Sharks seriously threatened by unregulated commercial fishing

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

ELECTED: New Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Basil Cameron.

Basil Cameron has been elected deputy mayor of Byron Shire Council.

Local Partners

Periwinkle crowdfunds for land

PERIWINKLE Preschool is a unique not-for-profit community based pre-school that is currently crowdfunding to buy the land the school sits on.

Running to the light

BEACON OF HOPE: Barb Pinter (second from left) founder of Byron Breast Cancer Support Group is honoured at this year's Lighthouse Run.

This year's Lighthouse Run will honour Barb Pinter

Quarter of shark species under threat

Sharks seriously threatened by unregulated commercial fishing

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

ELECTED: New Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Basil Cameron.

Basil Cameron has been elected deputy mayor of Byron Shire Council.

Byron home wins prestigious architecture award

HIGH FLYER: Gull House by Harley Graham Architects took out the hotly contested Residential Architecture - Houses (New) at the Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

Two Byron firms have won architecture awards.

Quick thinking from market organisers may have saved lives

The tree that cracked in half and fell at Mullumbimby markets this morning.

Tree falls down at Mullumbimby markets

OPINION: The great white shark hype

Great white shark smiling in the blue ocean

If there's a shark sighting, I want to know about it

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie has reportedly hired two expert lawyers to help her with her divorce from Brad Pitt.

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER OFFER!

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.