Reports of passing of much-loved local drumming icon

Javier Encalada
| 13th Jan 2017 9:07 PM Updated: 9:07 PM
THE DRUMS ARE SILENT: Paul Barrett heading the Samba Blisstas at a festival in Yamba in 2010.
THE DRUMS ARE SILENT: Paul Barrett heading the Samba Blisstas at a festival in Yamba in 2010. Brendan Ray

REPORTS online have announced the passing of Paul Barrett, with tributes flowing on social media from the local creative and music groups, and the general community.

Better known as the leader and frontman of the Samba Blisstas, Paul Barrett is well known locally for his creative input, leadership and commitment to the drumming group.

The news broke at noon online on Mr Barrett's Facebook page, when a post reading "Bongos Paul. Much loved and remembered by we 3 sisters Heather, Lindy LeCornu and Susan Carn" was posted by Lindy LeCornu, from Victor Harbour, South Australia.

Mr Barrett has been battling with a cardiac condition since November, according to a fundraising page set up to help with the cost of his treatment at a Gold Coast Cardiology Unit.

The Samba Blisstas are due to perform again at The Rails in Byron Bay on January 26 from 4pm.

If you knew Mr Barrett and you would like to be part of a bigger tribute about the man who put the sound of the carnival in the local soundscape, feel free to write a note in the comments below.

Topics:  paul barrett samba blisstas

IT is not just the Samba Blisstas mourning the passing of its leader, but the creative Northern Rivers community at large.

