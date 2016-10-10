News

Rate hike to maintain assets

Christian Morrow
| 10th Oct 2016 10:55 AM
MULLUMBIMBY: Looking down Burringbar Street towards the council chambers.
MULLUMBIMBY: Looking down Burringbar Street towards the council chambers. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A RATE rise of up to 12.5% may be on the way for Byron ratepayers next year with council moving to maintain or improve local assets.

At their first meeting yesterday councillors voted to move to the third stage in a consultation process with ratepayers designed to test their willingness to bear a rate increase if it means council assets such as roads would be improved.

Director of Corporate Services Mark Arnold said Council has so far surveyed around 800 ratepayers as to their priorities for where money should be spent.

"Respondents identified the maintenance and upgrade of roads as being most important followed by assets such as toilets and community buildings.

Mr Arnold said nearly one third a of ratepayers had indicated they would be amenable to a rate increase if it meant infrastructure was improved.

"At the end of October council will send out information to all ratepayers, we will undertake another phone survey of another 400 ratepayers and canvas ratepayers a series of community kiosks at locations around the shire such as markets.”

Feedback back to council in December when a decision will be made as whether any additional rate rise will be put to Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART). Council currently has three main options on the table:.

Maintain the expected rate peg of 2.5% over four years which council says would see deterioration of shire assets. Increase rates by 7.5% (including 2.5% rate peg) which would see current standards maintained. Or increase rates by 12.5% (including 2.5% rate peg) to see an improvement in shire assets.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron shire council, ipart, rate rise, roads

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rate hike to maintain assets

Rate hike to maintain assets

A RATE rise may be on the way for Byron ratepayers next year with council moving to raise money to maintain or improve local assets such as roads.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Boy and Bear brings benefit brew for bales

Boy and Bear is coming to Byron Bay on a special charity project.

Listen to the tunes and support a good cause

Scotch whisky and chocolate event next week

DELICIOUS: The Scotch Whisky and chocolate evening will be held at the Bangalow Heritage House.

Whisky expert and chocolatier have matched winning combinations

Local Partners

Rate hike to maintain assets

A RATE rise may be on the way for Byron ratepayers next year with council moving to raise money to maintain or improve local assets such as roads.

Man charged over break in, attempted sexual assault

Man allegedly broke into home, attempted to sexual assault woman

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Boy and Bear brings benefit brew for bales

Boy and Bear is coming to Byron Bay on a special charity project.

Listen to the tunes and support a good cause

Scotch whisky and chocolate event next week

DELICIOUS: The Scotch Whisky and chocolate evening will be held at the Bangalow Heritage House.

Whisky expert and chocolatier have matched winning combinations

Should NAPLAN be testing how fit our children are?

NAPLAN traditionally focuses on reading, writing and numeracy.

Local theatre production postponed

Promo image of The Little Shop of Horrors upcoming production by Bangalow Theatre Company.

Little Shop of Horrors will be staged in 2017

Growing your lunchbox

LUNCHBOX: Ocean Shores Public School meets the Lunchbox Challenge.

Local kids are up for the Lunchbox Challenge.

The Wilson Pickers and Billinudgel's music miracle

The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Billinudgel's Andrew Morris.

Their latest album is called You Can't Catch Fish From a Train

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition.

  • TV

  • 10th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Boy and Bear brings benefit brew for bales

Boy and Bear is coming to Byron Bay on a special charity project.

Listen to the tunes and support a good cause

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Private Family Retreat In Lilli Pilli

33 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $870,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in popular Lilli Pilli, this attractive home on a huge 1079m2 block is ideal for those seeking space, privacy and an indoor/outdoor...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Under Contract

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Beachside Suffolk - Don’t Miss This!

5 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 $870,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an immaculate 4 bedroom home in beachside Suffolk. This classic beach home features a spacious open plan kitchen...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.