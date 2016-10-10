Rate hike to maintain assets

A RATE rise of up to 12.5% may be on the way for Byron ratepayers next year with council moving to maintain or improve local assets.

At their first meeting yesterday councillors voted to move to the third stage in a consultation process with ratepayers designed to test their willingness to bear a rate increase if it means council assets such as roads would be improved.

Director of Corporate Services Mark Arnold said Council has so far surveyed around 800 ratepayers as to their priorities for where money should be spent.

"Respondents identified the maintenance and upgrade of roads as being most important followed by assets such as toilets and community buildings.

Mr Arnold said nearly one third a of ratepayers had indicated they would be amenable to a rate increase if it meant infrastructure was improved.

"At the end of October council will send out information to all ratepayers, we will undertake another phone survey of another 400 ratepayers and canvas ratepayers a series of community kiosks at locations around the shire such as markets.”

Feedback back to council in December when a decision will be made as whether any additional rate rise will be put to Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART). Council currently has three main options on the table:.

Maintain the expected rate peg of 2.5% over four years which council says would see deterioration of shire assets. Increase rates by 7.5% (including 2.5% rate peg) which would see current standards maintained. Or increase rates by 12.5% (including 2.5% rate peg) to see an improvement in shire assets.