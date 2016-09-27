Rams reserves win again

THIS season's finals series delivered mixed fortunes for the Byron Bay Rams' Grand Finalists this year, with the Rails Hotel Third Division boys going down to Alstonville and the rampaging Reserves making Rams history by taking out both the Pointscore Championship and the Major Premiership.

After dominating Friday night's match with some of their best football, the Thirds were unlucky to concede in the final minutes of their Grand Final to go down 2-1.

There was better luck for the Reserve Grade Rams who sealed an historic double on Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 1-0 win over perennial champions Richmond Rovers.

Byron pressed the defending champions hard from the opening whistle, pressuring the Rovers goal with rapid-fire attacks from Bruce Morhaus, Will Ennis, Kazuhiro Tsukamoto, Kari Isaac and Thiago Priori. Twenty minutes in, the Rovers keeper parried a powerful long-range strike from Morhaus and the deflection was pounced on by Ennis who finished cleanly. The Lismore team fought back hard with intense counter attacks putting pressure on the Rams' defence and producing more outstanding acrobatics from veteran Keeper, Damien Smith.

The Byron back line resisted the onslaught, however, and the midfield and forwards continued to press for a second goal.

As the contest continued into the second half, the Rovers long-ball game became more aggressive and produced a series of dangerous corners. The Rams defence held firm and turned up the heat in the final twenty as Rovers endurance and resolve began to waver.

The final whistle blew with the 1-0 win to Byron a fitting finale to the Reserves best ever season.

The second string Rams completely dominated the 2016 competition, topping the table with 16 wins from 18 matches, scoring an amazing 92 goals and conceding only 10.

Competition Golden Boot, Will Ennis was named the Grand Finals Man-of-the-Match.

Rams veteran Bruce Morhaus was relentless in both attack and defence.