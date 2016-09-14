Rams reserves and thirds finals bound

BYRON Bay FC's Northern Hotel Premier Reserves and Rails Hotel Third Division teams turned on some thrilling football in Saturday's Football Far North Coast Semi Finals ensuring both teams will make Grand Finals appearances this week.

The thirds set the pace with a hard fought battle against Eureka. Byron's goalkeeping coach, Damien Smith put in an extraordinary performance to keep the Rams 2-0 up well into the second half.

After one of many superb saves, Eureka pounced on a deflection to get back in the hunt at 2-1. The Rams turned up the heat in the closing stages with an amazing back-volley from Pete Link making it 3-1 and sealing a berth in the Grand Final.

Veteran keeper Damien Smith backed up his heroics for the thirds with an even more impressive showing for the Reserve Grade. Will Ennis opened the scoring three minutes in when a hand ball in the box yielded a penalty to the Rams. Kari Isaac was next on the board for Byron with a terrific strike from the corner of the box. Byron went into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks in not small part to the spectacular efforts of Keeper, Smith.

A beautifully taken free kick put Goonellabah back in the match and with just ten minutes on the clock the Hornets took advantage of a goalmouth fumble to equalise.

Both side stepped up a gear with the big the crowd on their feet. Scores remained locked at two apiece at the final whistle and the match went into extra time.

Both sides dug deep, but the action was dominated by the Rams.

A long range free kick from Ben Ahern found the gleaming head of Bruce Morhaus in the box and the Rams legend slid home the match decider securing a 3-2 win and a place in the Grand Final.

Third Division Grand Final in on at Oakes Oval, Lismore at 8pm this Friday and the Reserves meet arch rivals, Richmond Rovers, at 4.15pm at Oakes oval on Saturday.