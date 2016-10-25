Rams and Wildcats in youth league football battle

THE BYRON Wildcats and Rams youth teams met their Mullumbimby/Brunswick counterparts under very dim lights in round 3 of the Football Far North Coast Summer Youth League last Friday night.

The Wildcats opened the local derby strongly, leading twice before settling for a 2-2 draw. The young Byron girls are developing rapidly and their teamwork produced some terrific scoring opportunities.

Sarah White opened with a powerful shot into the bottom right hand corner.

The Wildcats continued to create chances but were unable to capitalise again into half-time. The second half saw the Wildcats play willingly but without the intensity of the first half and the Mullum girls soon equalised.

Right back, Sarita Burgess, made an exceptional run down the right flank to hit a fantastic goal over the keeper's outstretched hands to put Byron back in the lead.

Mullumbimby again fought back and finally equalised late in the match to tie the score at 2-2.

The young Byron Rams again struggled to translate their talent into scoreboard success. The Byron boys started strongly, pressing hard from the opening whistle.

Eight minutes in, Mori Kone was brought down in the box and his clean penalty strike gave the Rams an early lead. Byron went off the boil late in the half and Mullumbimby equalised in the 28th minute.

The goal stung the Rams into action and they hammered the Mullum goal repeatedly for the remainder of the match.

A combination of atrocious luck and some great keeping kept the score locked at one each right down to the wire. Ronan Karup made a flanking run in the final minute and buried a slick drive to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Rams.

Round four of the SYL competition has the Wildcats and Rams at the Rec grounds this Friday night against Goonellabah. The girls kick off at 6.30pm and the boys at 8pm.