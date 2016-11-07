News

Rally to save Suffolk Park village green

Christian Morrow
| 7th Nov 2016 9:11 AM
UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.
SUFFOLK Park locals are up in arms over plans by the NSW Education Department to sell off a large parcel of land in Beech Drive, Suffolk Park.

Suffolk Park Progress Association along with community members and residents will be holding a rally from 5.30pm on Wednesday November 16 on the land itself to protest the sale and ask the plot be preserved as a community asset.

The three-hectare block at 60 Beech Drive was once slated as a site for a school and is currently home to Suffolk Park Football Club.

Suffolk Park Progress Association president Donald Maughan said the land was advertised as residential and suitable for development when it is zoned SP2 non-residential.

"Aside from the football club, with 70 registered players, the land is home to a tiny tots play ground, kids bike track, public car park and the community garden plus it adjoins the tennis courts, skate park, the new playground and public walk way to the lake," Mr Maughan said.

"This is the last bit of land we have for our children and the wider community; let's not let some money hungry developer get hold of it," he said.

Greens MP for Ballina Tamara Smith today called on the NSW Government to halt the sale of one of the few open community spaces left in Suffolk Park, Byron Bay.

"I am writing to the Minister for Finance, Services and Property, Dominic Perrottet, to put a halt to the sale by private treaty until Byron Shire Council can have the opportunity to get the land valued and make an offer in order to retain the land in community ownership," Ms Smith said.

A Property NSW spokesman said: "Property NSW previously enquired with Byron Shire Council about the possibility of the council purchasing the site at market value for community purposes; however they did not wish to take up the opportunity.

"The proceeds from the sale will be spent on the provision of school infra- structure and maintenance in the Ballina electorate," he said.

The Progress Association has a petition to halt the sale. Go to: www.change.org/p/don-t -sell-suffolk-park-s- village-green

Byron Shire News

Topics:  department of education donald maughan suffolk park progress association tamara smith

A NORTHERN Rivers physiotherapist has reportedly found himself the target of abuse and threats from anti-vaccination advocates after being wrongly targeted.

LETTER: Doof heads trashing our environment

DOOF DISTURBANCE: Rainbow Bee Eaters make their homes in and around Tallow Creek and their nests were trampled and destroyed by those at the weekend's illegal doof party.

Why trash the environment to have a good time.

New shark warning system launches on the North Coast

NON LETHAL: Founder of Shark Watch Ballina and marine ecologist Jann Gilbert with Ballina MP Tamara Smith with the drone that will be used to patrol at Tallow Beach Byron Bay.

It's non-lethal, community based and can be scaled up easily

Viral shark video surfer: 'So close I could have touched it'

Derik Broshar snapped an image of a shark approaching surfers at The Pass in Byron Bay. Photo Contributed

"Look out for each other out there in the water"

