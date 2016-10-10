Quicksilver reign on golf links

HI MATES,

Small waves again during the past week with plenty of grommets on school holidays getting heaps of surf action.

We have a new south swell forecast to hit here at the end of this week from the strong southerly winds. Let's hope we score some waves.

We had an awesome day at the Byron Bay Golf Course last Sunday for the Smith Optics Byron Bay Boardriders annual Surf and Turf Charity day.

On a perfect day for golf there were 116 surfers and golfers trying to win the best ball event with money raised going to Junior Development for the BBB.

A massive thanks to all the epic sponsors, supporters and all involved.

Special mention must go to the girls selling raffle tickets all day, to Greg "The Pro” Stewart, the awesome staff at the Golf Club and to Kracka for pulling it all together.

Winners on the day were Team Quiksilver with Danny Wills, Craig Warton, Dave Tyge and Matt Crandell.

Second place was Team Whitelock with the whole family, Gaz, Belinda, Coner and Kane getting involved.

Coming up on October 22-23 the Boardriders will head off to North Stradbroke Island for the 33rd Straddie Assault.

Byron Bay has won before and is going for the win again in 2016.

Any surfing instructors chasing their updates can do it with Apola in Lennox Head on Friday, October 14 and in Byron Bay on October 15.

For details email: info@apola.asn.au.

Happy Days & Catch you in the Waves. Gaz