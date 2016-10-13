News

Preschool saves Brunswick Housie

13th Oct 2016 10:07 PM
EYES ON THE PRIZE: Brunswick Housie rides again
EYES ON THE PRIZE: Brunswick Housie rides again Digby Hildreth

OCEAN Shores Preschool has stepped forward to co-ordinate staffing for the iconic Brunswick Heads Housie.

Last year was pegged as the last year for the shed after the Brunswick Valley Rescue Service gave up the post of running the housie after an amazing 30-year stint.

With more than 30 volunteers stepping up so far, co-ordinators have until Saturday, October 15 to find the last 20 volunteers needed to man the tent over the Christmas period.

The tent operates from December 14 through to January 15 and nine volunteers are needed to work a three-hour shift from 7-10pm each night.

"After the amazing job done by the Rescue service over the decades we are happy to be helping to continue this great community event,” said Sharon Gray, director of Ocean Shores Preschool.

"It's a fun event for the volunteers as well as the housie players.

"Summer holidays in Brunswick wouldn't be the same without it.”

Preparations for housie get under way in early November so the preschool is keen to hear from anyone who can commit to as little as one shift.

Go to: www.facebook.com/ BrunswickHousie or call the housie hotline: 0409059118.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  brunswick heads housie christmas holidays ocean shores pre-school

OCEAN Shores Preschool has stepped forward to co-ordinate staffing for the iconic Brunswick Heads Housie but they need more volunteers.

Preschool saves Brunswick Housie

OCEAN Shores Preschool has stepped forward to co-ordinate staffing for the iconic Brunswick Heads Housie but they need more volunteers.

  • TV

  • 13th Oct 2016 10:00 PM

