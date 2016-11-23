Pre-School and Bulesque Festival in world's first Brunswick Housie partnership

UNIQUE PARTNERSHIP: Members of the 2016 Housie Committee Sharon Gray and Jane Saunders from Ocean Shores Pre School and Louise McCabe from Guilty Pleasures.

IN what we at the Byron Shire News are declaring to be a world's first, Brunswick Housie has been saved by a unique parnership between a local Pre-School and a Burlesque Festival.

That's right you read it here first- Ocean Shore's Pre-School will partner with the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival to ensure the Brunswick Heads Housie Tent operates over the Christimas period.

"The Housie Tent is as much a part of Brunswick Heads as eating fish and chips by the river or grabbing a vintage bargain during Old and Gold,” said Director of Ocean Shores Preschool, Sharon Gray.

"Our preschool has been part of the North Byron Shire community for more than 30 years while Guilty Pleasures is a newly formed group who will host their first cabaret and burlesque in Brunswick Heads in May 2017.”

"Together we have mobilised the community with volunteers responding enthusiastically to our call out for locals to staff the housie over the summer holidays.

With new event managers at the helm there are some changes to hours of operation with the tent opening from 7pm-10pm from Tuesday 13 December to Sunday 18 December.

Housie fans can then check the Housie Tent Facebook page for further hours of operation into the new year.

Of course there will also be some extra entertainment in between rounds of housie courtesey of the Burlesque Festival.

"We want to add another element of surprise and delight to this fun game of chance so we're going to introduce the odd theatrical twist in between Housie games,” said co-director of Guilty Pleasures Festival, Louise McCabe,

Ms Gray said she was also thrilled with the support of local retailers Mullum Instyle Living and FDB in Ocean Shores.

"The two stores have very generously provided some great items for our Pick A Prize game,” she said. "We're also delighted that so many parents and community members have got behind us.”

Proceeds from the Housie Tent will help support both the Preschool and the upcoming Cabaret Festival, which will be held in from 12-14 May 2017 in Brunswick Heads.

Preschool and Guilty Pleasures reps met for the first time in late September when they both answered a shout out in the local press from the Apex, Lions, Rotary (ALR) committee, the owners of the Housie licence, looking for a group to take over from previous long-term organisers, the Brunswick Valley Rescue Squad.

Go to www.facebook.com/BrunswickHousie to find out more or call the Housie Hotline to volunteer on 0409059118 or 0401567540.