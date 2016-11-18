News

Powerful play has White Ribbon message

18th Nov 2016 1:54 PM
UNBROKEN: Lisa Apostolides and the Byron Youth Theatre team.
UNBROKEN: Lisa Apostolides and the Byron Youth Theatre team.

BYRON Youth Theatre is stepping up to support White Ribbon Day, staging powerful new play Broken at 6.30pm this Sunday at the Drill Hall, Mullumbimby.

White Ribbon Day takes place tomorrow, Friday, November 25, and it's a national day for the prevention of violence against women.

This year the organisation is asking men to stand up, speak out and act for the women in their lives, as violence against women is a men's issue, too.

One in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse perpetrated by someone known to them, and on average one woman is killed every week in Australia as a result of domestic violence.

In the past few months, Byron Youth Theatre has been researching, interviewing and surveying community members on issues of domestic violence for the play.

"We have engaged Sam Hemphill, an experienced local actor, to play the role of a perpetrator who commits various acts of domestic and family violence against his partner and son,” said director Lisa Apostolides, who also plays the partner.

The role of her son is played by Byron Youth Theatre member Seth Freeman.

"In order to produce this work we connected with several organisations such as the Women's Resource Service in Mullum, On Track Community Programs, local police, Northern Rivers Women's Domestic Violence Service, Men and Family Centre and the Blue Wren Foundation to gain in-depth understanding of the cycles of violence that are perpetuated in society and how challenging it is for many to leave.”

Funded by Northern Rivers Community Foundation and a donation from Splendour in the Grass, this play departs from the usual vignette-style of production to portray the devastating effects of domestic violence on a particular family through a linear play.

The production will also tour the four local high schools, playing to Year 10-12 students.

Tickets are $15 and $10 concession for this Sunday's performance in Mullumbimby and are available at the door.

For more information, email Lisa Apostolides at: byronyouththeatre2481@gmail.com.

Topics:  community theatre domestic and family violence mullumbimby performing arts white ribbon day

Local Partners

Powerful play has White Ribbon message

