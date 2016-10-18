Portrait of Shanti by Brownie a totally Bangalow tale

WELL known Bangalow identity 'Shanti' has been immortalised on canvas by another well known Bangalow identity, 'Brownie'.

Wayne 'Brownie' Brown is an old school sign writer who also does some hours at the Bangalow Cellars and in his down time he likes to splash a bit of paint around working up portraits of his friends.

Dressed in his brightly coloured cowboy ensemble, Shanti Ananda aka 'The Cowboy' can often be seen sitting diagonally opposite the Bangalow Cellars, sipping on a coffee from one of the town's many top notch cafes.

"I do a lot of hand brush work but with all the pre-cut signs these days it's a bit of a fading art, not may people do the old style brush work,” said Brownie.

"But I like to set aside the strict rules of sign writing and free up my hand and get a bit more painterly capturing the light and the moment,”

"I'm currently doing pencil sketches of friends, honing my skills and my style. I would like to do more of it but it's a bit of a luxury.”

The portrait in question was snapped up by well known local real estate agent Mary O'Connor from Bangalow Real Estate.

If you fancy being immortalised on canvas, give Brownie a call on 0447447734 and he'll get back to you.