Plenty of action in Bangalow and Byron derby

LOCAL derbies that see Bangalow facing off against Byron are always action packed affairs and last week's Summer Youth League clashes were no exception.

The Byron Wildcats put in a gritty performance to hold an impressive Bangalow team to an unlucky 4-1 loss. Once again the Wildcats showed their rapidly developing team play and individual skills. A breakaway goal to Salem Edwards was a highlight of a very entertaining match. The Wildcats now hold sixth position in the middle of the competition table.

The Byron Boys dominated their match from the kick-off but couldn't manage to score goals. Missing centre-back and captain, James Tomlinson, attacker Sam Shepherd stepped into the defensive role while Aaron Walker led the attack. With seven runs on the Bangalow goal in the opening minutes, a big win looked to be on the cards, but dogged defence kept the Rams in check.

The Byron midfield controlled the pitch with outstanding structure and movement. Byron's relentless attack failed to bear fruit until midfielder, Ronan Karup was brought down on the halfway line late and the first half. Sam Shepherd's free kick into the box sparked a goalmouth skirmish that ended with a cracking goal to Aaron Walker.

The battle raged on, with a Bangalow counter attack finally bore fruit in the second halfand the 1-1 scoreline held to the final whistle. With three rounds left to play, Byron sits on third place, still to play leaders Rovers and Alstonville in the final two rounds.

This week Byron take on Italo Stars in Lismore. The girls kick off at 6pm and the boys at 8pm.