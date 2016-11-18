Plan to get Northern Rivers town on Monopoly board

BYRON Bay could make it onto the next Monopoly Australia board if enough people put in a vote.

Hasbro Australia invited each state and territory's tourism office to nominate five locations people know and love, and Byron was one of them.

Voters have until November 22 to pick their favourite place (Ahem, Byron Bay).

The choices for New South Wales also included Sydney Harbour, Orange, Coffs Harbour and Lord Howe Island.

The new board is due for release in July 2017.

At this stage it looks like New South Wales will take the top blue spots.

The last time Aussies were asked to vote was for the Monopoly: Australia Here & Now Edition was in 2007.

To vote, go to monopolyaustralia.com.au

Nominated locations for the 2017 edition include:

New South Wales: Sydney Harbour, Byron Bay, Orange, Coffs Harbour and Lord Howe Island.

Victoria: Melbourne, The Great Ocean Road, The Yarra Valley, Phillip Island and Mornington Peninsula.

ACT: Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra, Australian War Memorial, Floriade and Questacon.

QLD: Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Whitsunday Islands and Tropical North Queensland.

South Australia: Hahndorf, Flinders Ranges, Port Lincoln, Barossa Valley and Kangaroo Island.

Western Australia: Perth, Margaret River, Broome, Exmouth and Esperance.

Tasmania: Evandale, Freycinet, Hobart, Stanley and Strahan.

Northern Territory: Darwin, Alice Springs, Nitmiluk National Park, Watarrka National Park and Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park