PHOTOS: Were you at Falls Festival this year?

Javier Encalada
| 3rd Jan 2017 6:22 AM
NEW YEAR'S EVE: Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay.
NEW YEAR'S EVE: Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay.

THE last campers are leaving today and the clean-up of North Byron Parklands will start at 5pm, but the memories of three days of Falls Festival will linger throughout 2017.

This is the list of the things we saw and heard at the event:

  • New music: It is not often than musicians have tunes to release on January 1, but in this case a number of artists presented some new music at Falls.

One of them was The Avalanches.

The Australian band offered fans new music for a new year with their song Bad Day.

The song features Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs and it features samples of Stevie Wonder's For Once In My Life and Shuggie Otis' Strawberry Letter 23, intertwined with lyrics from the late American rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Three-piece London Grammar also shared a brand new song, titled Rooting For You.

The track was revealed via the band's website londongrammar.com at midnight on New Year's Day and was performed by the Brit Award-nominated band for the first time at Falls.

The song is the first taste of new music from their yet-to-be-announced forthcoming second LP to be released in 2017.

  • Skin is the new black: Under a 40-degree sun, the 'rockxedo'(a rock star's default apparel: black tight jeans, black T-shirt and, lately, also a black felt hat) became too hot.

Many in the crowd decided to wear the bare minimum, and since the New Year's Eve theme was 'gold' many opted for gold body paint and very little else.

  • Those melting memories: Besides wearing the least amount of clothes possible, festival goers had to find ways to freshen up with two clear favourites: Palm Springs and bus trips to the beach.

With 14 pools regularly cleaned, white sand, palms, deck chairs and a Bali-esque air to it (think young Australians having fun), Palm Springs was located in the middle of the festival, next to the newly added Ferris wheel, in what used to be the hottest and most unforgiving patch of North Byron Parklands in previous years.

The alternative was catching one of the free buses to the local beaches every day for a morning in the sea before returning to the site for more music in the afternoon.

  • On stage antics: The only minor incident to report on stage so far was a young man dressed in a white summer dress who jumped on stage on New Year's Eve while Client Liason was on. He was promptly taken away by security. He was obviously just having fun.

 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay falls festival 2016

THE last campers are leaving today and the clean-up of North Byron Parklands will start at 5pm

