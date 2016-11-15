Phone survey on Byron Shire rate rise starts

A SURVEY on Byron Shire Council's proposed special rate variation will start next week.

Conducted by Micromex Research, the company will be calling Byron Shire residents to gather community feedback.

Acting general manager Mark Arnold said the questions asked will be the same as the online survey.

"If you can spare 10 minutes with the phone researcher, it would be greatly appreciated," he said.

"The survey is random and will be reflective of our geographical locations, gender and age.

"The findings will be collated and reported to Council on December 15."

Micromex will be telephoning and interviewing 400 Byron Shire residents about the proposed rate increase.

To do the survey online, visit www.byron.nsw.gov.au/funding-our-future.