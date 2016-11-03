Peter Garrett appearance cancelled

OPINION: Last week, Garrett expressed his support for a trial of shark nets in Northern Rivers beaches.

MUSICIAN, former politician and conservationist Peter Garrett has cancelled his appearance at Lismore City Hall on Friday, November 18.

The event was promoted as part of NORPA's Big Think program, with Garrett In Conversation.

The Midnight Oil frontman was happy to discuss current politics, the rise of the alt-right movement in Australia, and his upcoming world tour with the reformed Midnight Oils.

NORPA confirmed the event will not go ahead with a post on Facebook.

"Unfortunately NORPA has been forced to cancel their Big Think event featuring Peter Garrett In Conversation due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict. We will be refunding tickets bought to this event," the post reads.

NORPA did not specify exactly what scheduling conflict made it impossible for Garrett to be in Lismore for the event.

"NORPA is revealing its full 2017 season program on 10 November, which sees our Big Think program rolled out throughout the year with more talks, provocations and ideas sessions."

"If you purchased your tickets by credit card, you don't need to take any action. All ticket holders will be contacted by the NORPA Box Office to confirm you have received this information and a full refund will be processed on credit card payments. All cash purchases will be refunded at the NORPA Box Office."

"Should you have any further questions please don't hesitate to contact us on 1300 066 772."

In a statement, NORPA said the organisation cancelled the event "to concentrate on the roll out of the major program stream: Big Think which will roll out as part of the main season in 2017 which will be launched on the 10 November."

There was no information about Garrett rescheduling the event for a future date.

Last week, Garrett expressed his support for a trial of shark nets in Northern Rivers beaches.

Although Garrett said he was not convinced that netting in low-population areas such as the North Coast is a good idea, he was open to trial it.

"I don't think (netting) is necessarily the right idea but I think it's worth trialling, so long as there are measures taken to think about updating the way in which you don't have a loss of life of other fish species coming up against the nets," he said.

"We get a lot of people coming to the water in Australia, but I am really conscious of the damage that has been done to shark populations over time, and how threatened they were."