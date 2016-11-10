News

Person trapped in two vehicle crash

Daniel McKenzie
| 10th Nov 2016 9:24 AM
The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Tumbulgum Rd and Reynolds St on Thursday morning.
The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Tumbulgum Rd and Reynolds St on Thursday morning. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO passengers have been transported to hospital after two cars collided at the intersection of Reynold St and Tumbulgum Rd this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one of the patients was trapped for some time before being freed by emergency services who attended the scene around 7.45am.

The spokesperson said one patient had been transported to Murwillumbah District Hospital, while one was transported to The Tweed Hospital.

"No updates on the passengers conditions are available at this time," he said.

Police and NSW Fire and Rescue remain on the scene.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  crash emergency services fire and rescue nsw ambulance tweed crash

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Wave Rave: Get ready for golf ball drop

Wave Rave: Get ready for golf ball drop

A week of windy waves out there again which is normal this time of year with plenty of strong northerly winds and southerly swells coming in.

Bangalow Herald returns to serve

INDISBUTABLY BANGALOW: Local legend Neville Maloney with the first edition of the Bangalow Herald.

THE Bangalow Herald returns to serve.

How the cutest calf in the world made friends with a lamb

A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: Braveheart, the Scottish highland breed of cow, loves his new life with Johnson Hunter at The Farm in Byron Bay.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Lucky little Braveheart with his best mate, Silence

Banned horse trainer back on track after legal appeal

Grafton horse trainer Joseph Golden was warned off all Racing NSW tracks in 2011. Now the NSW Court of Appeal has overturned the racing body's decision.

Court quashes ban on man who accused Racing NSW chief of corruption

Local Partners

Wave Rave: Get ready for golf ball drop

A week of windy waves out there again which is normal this time of year with plenty of strong northerly winds and southerly swells coming in.

Person trapped in two vehicle crash

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Tumbulgum Rd and Reynolds St on Thursday morning.

Two car crash in Murwillumbah

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

MICHAEL Buble's three-year-old son Noah is reportedly suffering from liver cancer but has a 90 per cent chance of beating the disease.

Steve Price cracks it: 'This is why Trump got elected'

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Will Miley move to Byron if Trump wins?

Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. <p> Pictured: Miley Cyrus </p><p>Ref: SPL657230 241113 Picture by: Emmerson / Splash News </p><p> Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com </p>

"I am moving if this is my president!”

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,500,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $800,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Guide $1,300,000 ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!