Person trapped in two vehicle crash

The scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Tumbulgum Rd and Reynolds St on Thursday morning.

TWO passengers have been transported to hospital after two cars collided at the intersection of Reynold St and Tumbulgum Rd this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said one of the patients was trapped for some time before being freed by emergency services who attended the scene around 7.45am.

The spokesperson said one patient had been transported to Murwillumbah District Hospital, while one was transported to The Tweed Hospital.

"No updates on the passengers conditions are available at this time," he said.

Police and NSW Fire and Rescue remain on the scene.