Periwinkle crowdfunds for land

PERIWINKLERS: Children getting their Masterchef skills going at Periwinkle Pre-School.

PERIWINKLE Preschool is a unique not-for-profit community-based pre-school that has been serving local families for generations.

The school has provided education for more than 1000 preschoolers over the 30 years it has been operating in Byron Bay.

"Everyone from past students, parents, teachers, colleagues and locals recognise that Periwinkle Preschool is a magical place that plays a vital role in the early years of our children,” said PMC principal Skai Daly.

"We have been given the chance to purchase the land on which our school sits in Sunrise Blvd. and right now we are seeking financial support to re-pay a loan of $237,000.

"To do this we are launching a crowd funding campaign with a film and fundraising event called Winkle Wonderland.

"This will launch our very own little Periwinkle film we will use on our gofundme campaign.”

The film and fundraising event will be on from 6-9pm on Friday, October 14 at the Brunswick Picture House.

This is an alcohol-free adult only event. Cost is $32 including curry, raffles, art auction, entertainment and film launch. For tickets got to: winklewonderland. eventbrite .com.au

To make a donation go to: https://www.gofundme. com/periwinklebyron

For more, go to Periwinkle Preschool Facebook page.