Paul Capsis set to bring the music to Tropical Fruits

Javier Encalada
27th Oct 2016
HIT: Paul Capsis accepts his award for Best Performance in an Australian Contemporary Concert at the 6th Annual Helpmann Awards in Sydney, Monday, July, 31, 2006.
HIT: Paul Capsis accepts his award for Best Performance in an Australian Contemporary Concert at the 6th Annual Helpmann Awards in Sydney, Monday, July, 31, 2006. PAUL MILLER

AUSTRALIAN singer and actor Paul Capsis will be performing at Lismore City Hall this December as part of Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Addicted to the Nightlife is the show announced by NORPA, starring Paul Capsis, who is best known for his cabaret roles but has recently received rave reviews on his theatre performances.

Paul Capsis has been announced as the star performer in the 2017 production of hit musical Cabaret, where he will play the MC, which is set to start straight after his Lismore show.

"I am doing Cabaret, playing the MC, in Sydney from January most of 2017. Literally I would go to Lismore for this show and right after I'll be starting in Sydney as the lead character of Cabaret," Capsis confirmed.

"It's going to be a very busy and fun time for me," he said.

He is currently finishing a season of Rumpelstiltskin at the State Theatre of South Australia, in the leading role.

Capsis also received raving reviews in Sydney for his portrayal of Quentin Crisp in Resident Alien, at the Seymour Centre earlier this year.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

 

The artists said Addicted to Nightlife is a selection of the songs on his repertoire, and the event will be a treat for him as much as for the audience.

"I don't really do solo shows any more that often, as I am more concentrated in theatre," he said.

"The focus on theatre was not a conscious decision, I just took the work that was offered to me. Since there is no cabaret scene in Sydney any more, there were no calls for that kind of work."

"It's nice to revisit that forum, which is basically me with an accompanist, Jeremy Brennan, doing a number of songs, a mix bag of old and new songs, from Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin to Tina Turner, with some fun and some dark notes too."

This will be Paul Capsis first ever Tropical Fruits experience.

"I have never been but I have heard of it so much and for a very long time," he said.

"I know friends of mine who perform there regularly, every year, and it is very nice to be invited this year. It's nice to be thought of."

Capsis has also released four music albums.

  • At Lismore City Hall, Lismore, on Thursday, December 29 from 8pm. $50. For details visit NORPA's website.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cabaret lismore lismore city hall paul capsis tropical fruits

