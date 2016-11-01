News

Partnership opens new study hub

1st Nov 2016
SAE SIGNING: Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker with SAEs Deputy Global CEO, Joseph Anthonysz.
SAE SIGNING: Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker with SAEs Deputy Global CEO, Joseph Anthonysz. Daniel Cordero

SAE and Southern Cross University came together this week to open a new study centre at SAE's Creative Media Institute's Byron Bay campus.

The new study centre will provide SCU students and staff who live in the Byron area with a space to study and work, and the opportunity to network with peers.

Plans are also in place to explore ongoing collaboration in creative media with the partners looking to convene a strategic roundtable and public forum to explore how they can work together.

Topics:  creative media sae souther cross university

SAE and Southern Cross University came together this week to open a new study Centre at SAE's Creative Media Institute's Byron Bay campus.

Partnership opens new study hub

SAE and Southern Cross University came together this week to open a new study Centre at SAE's Creative Media Institute's Byron Bay campus.

