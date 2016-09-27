Our young Attenborough scoops documentary awards

LEGEDARY documentary star Sir David Attenborough will one day leave behind some very big shoes to fill.

But Knockrow film student Marli Lopez-Hope is well on her way.

The 23-year-old recently picked up an award for Best Environmental Film at the Colorado Film Festival for her documentary on Victoria's Toolangi State Forest.

The documentary, The Great Forest, could well pick up more accolades, with two nominations in the Australian Teachers of Media Awards for Best Tertiary Documentary and Best Opens Short Documentary in November this year.

It will also be screened at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, Environmental Film Festival of Australia in Melbourne and the ANTENNA film festival in Sydney.

The 11-minute film puts a spotlight on the effects of logging in the world's most carbon-rich forest, Toolangi State Forest in Victoria.

The documentary explores the Mountain Ash forest, from the flora and fauna of the understory all the way to the canopy.

"I think the most difficult thing for us was filming one of Australia's most critically endangered animals, the Leadbeater's possum," Ms Lopez-Hope said.

"And I couldn't tell a story about this forest without this possum ... it's a big indicator of forest health.

"So we had this motley crew of young people under 25 attempting to tackle a very difficult story ... but we managed to pull it off."

"We had an incredible amount of support from Healesville Wildlife Sanctuary... and it was an absolute privilege filming those possums for four days."

From the initial concept in October 2014 to the official finish in February this year, The Great Forest documentary was more than a year in the making.

Ms Lopez-Hope said the feedback for the film so far had been "overwhelming".

"The subject has created a lot of talk, which is what we wanted," she said.

"I'm very proud to have made a film that is, what I think, entertaining but also has a relevant and vital message to send out.

"I didn't want this to be all doom and gloom or activism, I wanted the forest to kind of speak for itself.

"I feel we've achieved that."

Ms Lopez-Hope is currently in the Kimberley region working on a three part TV natural history documentary series.

Find out more about The Great Forest documentary here.