OUR SAY: People must come before sharks

Mark Furler
| 12th Oct 2016 3:19 PM
People, not sharks, need the first priority.
LIVING on the Sunshine Coast, I cannot fathom the stupidity of anyone opposing shark nets.

People's lives must always come before those of sharks.

It's not like there is an extreme shortage of them after all.

And the evidence is super clear.

Your chances of being attacked by a shark on a beach with a net is pretty slim.

A week ago, the parents of a teenager killed by a bull shark at Ballina in 2008 joined calls for nets, drumlines and a cull of sharks.

Peter Edmonds, 16, was bodyboarding with a friend at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach when he was killed.

At the time, the attack was considered rare.

But eight years on, there have been far too many attacks and close calls on NSW beaches.

The NSW and federal governments have a clear duty of care.

They must put the wishes of fishermen, swimmers and surfers ahead of environmentalists.

NSW Premier Mike Baird has finally told parliament he would write to the Federal Government to ask for permission to install the nets where supposed eco-friendly alternatives had failed.

As Lisa and Neil Edmonds point out, WA, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and indeed Queensland have had a far more sensible approach to minimising shark encounters than NSW.

In Queensland, the system has been in place since 1962.

The equipment consists of drum lines and nets.

It is designed to catch sharks more than two metres long.

There has never been a fatal attack on a Queensland beach with shark control equipment in use.

While Queensland may be behind the times on other issues, when it comes to shark control, its decades ahead of NSW.

