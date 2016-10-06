Our future circus stars strut their stuff

TRY OUTS: From the front are Hannah Richards from Brunswick Heads, Aleshanee Kelso from Ocean Shores and Claudia Weston from Lennox Heads. At rear sare Tegan Cahill and James Brown from the National Institute of Circus Arts.

THREE young local hopefuls strutted their circus stuff last week when the Melbourne-based National Institute of Circus Arts came to Mullumbimby searching for Australia's future circus stars.

Hannah Richards, from Brunswick Heads, Claudia Weston, from Lennox Heads, and Aleshanee Kelso, from Ocean Shores, stretched out and hit the floor at Spaghetti Circus headquarters in Mullumbimby looking to impress NICA head of circus James Brown and head of TE studies Tegan Carmichael during their audition for places in Australia's only Bachelor of Circus Arts.

Hannah and Aleshanee both attend Cape Byron Steiner School and Claudia goes to Xavier College in Skennars Head. All three spend up to 12 hours a week honing their skills.

"It feels really good to be here today and prove to myself that I have the skills and that I have trained hard and made it,” Aleshanee said.

"It would be great to make it through the auditions and make it to Melbourne and train at the circus schools,” Claudia said.

"Its amazing to be here, I have wanted to be in circus all my life, this is a really big step,” Hannah said.

NICA is the country's Centre of Excellence in contemporary circus arts training, so positions at NICA are much sought after and attract Australia's most talented, physically gifted and creative young performers.

The Bachelor of Circus Arts is a three-year degree program based at NICA in Melbourne, at the Swinburne University of Technology Prahran campus and NICA also offers Certificate III and Certificate IV foundation courses.

For more information go to www.nica.com.au.