News

OPINION: Finding a house to call home

Ballina MP- Tamara Smith | 9th Nov 2016 10:23 AM
AFFORDABLE: Are places like the Kollective in Sunrise the answer for affordable medium density housing.
AFFORDABLE: Are places like the Kollective in Sunrise the answer for affordable medium density housing. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT IS time we started to think outside the box about the quintessential Australian dream - owning, or even renting, your own home.

There is a significant and growing inequality in Australian society between those who own property and those who can't find affordable housing to rent or buy in their own communities. Affordable housing in our area is becoming ever more elusive for so many.

When we talk about affordable housing we are often talking about very different things.

There is the need for affordable housing for people who can't afford to pay market rents, let alone buy a home due to low income, this is also known as social or public housing where properties are rent-controlled or provided by the state.

Then there is affordable housing for people who have jobs and are trying to enter the property market in areas where house prices are very high or who are being priced out of the rental markets in areas that are booming in the property market and attract developers rather than residential owner/builders.

Is there an answer for those on waiting lists for social or public housing through Housing NSW? In Ballina, Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby and Murwillumbah the expected wait time to get a one- or two-bedroom Housing NSW property is 10 years or more.

The expected wait time for a three-bedroom house is also 10 years or more in Byron Bay and Mullumbimby. In Ballina, Brunswick Heads and Alstonville the expected waiting time for a three-bedroom house is 5-10 years. The shortest expected waiting period is in Ballina at 2-5 years for a four-bedroom house.

In February of this year the NSW Government formally introduced the Social and Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF). $1.1 billion would go to the fund, to deliver 3000 extra social and affordable homes. The government called for expressions of interest from non-government organisations (NGOs), landholders and the private sector for proposals for social and affordable housing projects.

In May the government announced that nine entities had been shortlisted to develop proposals to be funded.

A number of the parties included partnerships between NGOs, landholders and the private sector. It is expected that some of those shortlisted will receive government contracts, with the first properties delivered in 2-3 years.

While the commitment is for the fund to deliver at least 3000 properties, successive NSW governments have not done enough to address the housing affordability crisis in NSW and the waiting lists for social housing across the state is more than 60,000. Clearly more social and affordable housing is essential to ensure people on low and moderate incomes will have the opportunity to live in housing that is suited to their needs and close to work and educational opportunities.

The Greens committed $4.5 billion to deliver social and public housing at the last State election. We also supported the Shelter NSW '10 proposals for the budget and beyond', which included: increasing social housing supply by 2000 over the next decade, increasing the capacity for growth in the Aboriginal community housing sector, expanding the range of suitable dwellings for people with disabilities and requiring that 15% of new dwellings in high-density development areas be affordable housing at below-market rents.

Nationally, the Greens also want to promote more affordable housing for first-home buyers by phasing out capital gains tax discounts over five years and phasing out negative gearing.

In June 2016 the independent Parliamentary Budget Office estimated the Greens proposal would raise $117.3 billion over 10 years. That surplus could then be given as grants to first-home buyers.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  affordable housing public housing tamara smith

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: Finding a house to call home

OPINION: Finding a house to call home

IT IS time we started to think outside the box about the quintessential Australian dream - owning, or even renting, your own home.

Surfers relieved by decision for shark nets

TANGLED WEB: NSW Premier Mike Baird has called for shark nets on North Coast beaches to help prevent further attacks.

Five of our beaches are set to get fast-tracked shark nets

Hammer falls on sharks, native vegetation protections

Legislation to introduce shark nets on North Coast beaches will be introduced to parliament this week.

Cluster of environmental protections targeted in one fell swoop

Devastated parents turn tragedy into hope

MAGICAL TRIBUTE: Michelle, Steve and Elaina Underhill in the fairy garden they have built in memory of their daughter and sister, Elle.

"We can't express enough gratitude for what people did for us"

Local Partners

OPINION: Finding a house to call home

IT IS time we started to think outside the box about the quintessential Australian dream - owning, or even renting, your own home.

Bali murder: Byron woman could get 15 years in jail

Australian national Sara Connor (C) participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

Sara Connor is due to face court today for the first time

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

BREAKFAST television king Karl Stefanovic will be "rested" for at least a month, with Nine management forcing the star to take a holiday in light of his recent...

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Matt Henry to play Mullum

WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.

Matt Henry won the Play Mullum competition this year

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Bangalow 2479

Rural 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction 26th Nov...

Auction 26th November Onsite Unless Sold Prior. Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!