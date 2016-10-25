Ocean Shores fours win a classic

A FIELD of 24 teams participated in the 2016 Ocean Shores Hahn Fours Classic at Seahorse Arena last weekend.

Each team was playing for the $15,000 prize money and the much sought after champions' title.

The field was a mixture of international champions, national champions and locals ready to give it their best and to have fun at the same time.

After the dust had settled, it was the team of Kirk Olive, Carl Healey, Cam Curtis and Alf Boston who took the title in a strong display of bowls over two days.

Congratulations to the winning team and a big thanks to all who took time to enter the tournament.

Special mention to the hard-working members and staff who made the weekend a great success.