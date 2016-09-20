Nominate now for the 25th Dolphin Awards

THE NCEIA TEAM: From back, Mark Pidcock, Brett Hamlyn, Gary Pinkerton, James Palmer, Tony Baron, and at the front, Mariska Pinkerton, Janina Bruyn and Wendy Ford.

ENTRIES are closing on October 7 for nomination to the Dolphin Awards 2016.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) is calling out to all musicians in the (02) 66 area code to send in their original music now.

To enter, go to http://www.nceia.org.au and follow the links.

There is a great prize pool and industry recognition with the awards being held on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club. The categories this year are: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award), Female Vocal, Production, Music Video and Adult Contemporary.

Other categories will be Youth, Alternative / Indie, Pop, Rock, Blues, Country, Jazz, Urban / Hip Hop / Funk, Heavy & Hard, Protest, Electronic Music and Folk.

There will also be awards in categories such as World / Reggae, Music for Children, Devotional / Gospel, Instrumental, Songwriter of the Year and Best Promotional Package.

The NCEIA was formed in 1991 by a number of local musicians to promote and celebrate the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The association needs you to help celebrate their 25 years by uploading your old NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards photos to their website www.nceia.org.au.