New food market this weekend

Twenty food trucks are expected to be part of the first Byron Bay Good Vibes Twilight Street Food Market this weekend at the YAC.

THE new Byron Bay Good Vibes Twilight Street Food Market will be on for the first time this Saturday.

The event is organised by Mullumbimby-raised Kat Creasey and her partner Matt Whalley, owners of Gold Coast Design Collective.

The markets will bring 20 gourmet food trucks to the area offering a variety of food and drinks, including Cajun cuisine, gourmet sausages (including vegan options), Mexican plates, Brazilian food and a Byron Bay brand of vegan ice cream.

There will also be another 20 hand made and vintage stalls at the YAC, plus live music.

The couple organise truck food markets in Brisbane, Coolangatta, Miami and other areas.

Ms Creasey said this Saturday's event is a one-off.

"Depending on how it goes, we could make it into a moving market in the area, we could take it to other places like Bangalow and Lismore too," she said.

For Ms Creasey, this is a way to give back to the community that helped her get started in life.

Matt Whalley and Kat Creasey.

Ms Creasey said her parents enrolled her in a free business course at the Byron Youth Activities Centre.

"I left school, my mind was too focused on starting a business. I had my own jewellery business when i was 12. I used to sell to 24 stores around the Northern Rivers," she said.

"My parents said 'If you want to do this full time you need to learn how to manage your own business' so I learned how to do marketing, so I went to the YAC for many months and learned one-on-one with a lady there.

"They really helped me, the YAC is an awesome organisation that helps young people."

The businesswoman said the YAC has changed a lot since she finished her studies there.

"They have really done the place up in the last ten years, it is very different to what is used to be," she said.

"The YAC is the perfect place to bring what I learned there ten years earlier"