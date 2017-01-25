News

New theatre piece challenges political ethics

Javier Encalada
| 25th Jan 2017 2:30 PM
ON STAGE: Kasadevi Curtis, John Rado and Daryl White in The Incorruptible.
ON STAGE: Kasadevi Curtis, John Rado and Daryl White in The Incorruptible. John McCormick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT does Australian popular political patriotism look like in 2017?

The Drill Hall Theatre Company has produced a powerful political satire, a tragicomedy on the nature of political corruption, opening today.

The play follows The Incorruptible, Ion Stafford, a quintessential man of the land, plucked from obscurity by political powerbrokers to become the ideal politician.

As Ion learns more about the political mess he's involved in, he begins to turn the tables on those who think they can control him, starting his own crusade for ultimate power.

The play challenges political ethics, behaviour, and philosophy in a highly dramatic structure with a devilishly wicked wit.

Devised by Australian theatre writer Louis Nowra, The Incorruptible is a stimulating, controversial, and politically-arousing production, made for our turbulent political times, revealing the machinations of backroom politics.

This play features coarse language and adult themes.

Director Gregory Aitken has assembled a cast of 11 local actors, supported by a creative team working collaboratively to bring to life this production, ripe for deep discussion and dissemination.

Opening Thursday (Australia Day), the production runs for seven performances this weekend and next, including a Q&A with the cast and creative team following its two Sunday matinee performances.

Tickets, $25 / $22, from The Bookshop Mullumbimby or www.drillhalltheatre.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drill hall theatre company general-seniors-news mullumbimby noticeboard whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New theatre piece challenges political ethics

New theatre piece challenges political ethics

The Incorruptible, a production by Drill Hall Theatre Company, opens tomorrow

New $3 million marine base may not have full-time water cops

JOINT PLAN: Roads and Maritime Services maritime director Angus Mitchell and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest unveil the $3m marine hub.

"Appropriate resources" will be deployed to the centre

Road to be completely closed for works

Fifteen week road upgrade program begins

How a stranger saved a toddler from drowning

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: Former Lismore local, Nige Smth rescued a New Caledonian toddler from drowning in the Brunswick River on January 17.

He was just waiting for his fish and chips, but now he's a hero

Local Partners

New theatre piece challenges political ethics

The Incorruptible, a production by Drill Hall Theatre Company, opens tomorrow

Bali murder trial: 'I don't want to get him into trouble'

Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

"I never knew the policeman was seriously hurt"

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

WILL tomorrow be the last time Triple J’s Hottest 100 is heard on Australia Day?

  • Music

  • 25th Jan 2017 8:00 PM

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

New theatre piece challenges political ethics

ON STAGE: Kasadevi Curtis, John Rado and Daryl White in The Incorruptible.

The Incorruptible, produced by Drill Hall Theatre Company

Two local artists take Byron's sound to Tamworth

FUNKY: Lisa Hunt is one of two local artists performing at the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2017.

It is Australia's biggest Country music festival

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

Character Cottage with Great Potential

14a Valley Court, Ewingsdale 2481

House 2 1 2 $850,000

This property located within easy cycling distance of The Farm, the new Byron Hospital and Cape Byron Steiner School is a great entry point to Ewingsdale. Whilst...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 $749,000

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!