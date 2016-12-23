New scam hits the Northern Rivers

POLICE have warned of a new email scam circulating the region.

The Tweed Byron Local Area Command advised the public on their Facebook page that there had been a significant increase of people reporting they have received traffic infringements and speed camera fines via their personal emails.

"The NSW Police Force would like to notify the community that the NSW Police do NOT issue traffic infringements or Speed Camera fines via Email, this is a scam," police said.

"Don't get scammed.

"You can report any incident of receiving fines via email to Scam watch."