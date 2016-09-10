New mobile speed cameras on North Coast

More than 100 new mobile speed cameras have been rolled out across NSW.

TRANSPORT for NSW has released a list of every mobile speed camera on the state's roads, with more than 100 new units rolled out last month.

The list reveals which North and Mid North Coast speeding hot spots will now be monitored, and which cameras have been decommissioned because their positions made it too dangerous to display warning signs.

It comes as the National Roads and Motorists' Association revealed the rate of speed camera fines has plummeted since local speed limit information was added to warning signs beside the traps.

Office of State Revenue data reveals that from July to December 2015, the average number of tickets issued per month was 4025, plunging to 3151 in January and 2500 in February before reaching its lowest point at 2128 in June for a six-month average of 2546.

The NRMA's advocacy arm published an article saying the 37% drop had its greatest falls in the sub-10kmh (38%) and 10-20kmh (36%) ranges.

The overall number of tickets issued and the road toll both increased last financial year, despite the drop in mobile speed camera infringements.

ARM NEWSDESK

CAMERAS ON THE MOVE

Minjungbal Dr, Wharf St (Tweed and surrounds)

Tweed Coast Rd (Brunswick Heads and surrounds)

Beaury St, Clarence Way, Macpherson St, Tooloom St, Woodenbong Rd (Bonalbo and surrounds)

Centre St, Summerland Way (Casino and surrounds)

Casino-Coraki Rd (Casino and surrounds)

Tweed Coast Rd (Kingscliff and surrounds)

Coramba Rd, Coramba St, Gale St, Nana St, Orara Way (Nana Glen and surrounds)