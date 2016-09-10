New mobile speed cameras on North Coast

TRANSPORT for NSW has released a list of every mobile speed camera on the state's roads, with more than 100 new units rolled out last month.
The list reveals which North and Mid North Coast speeding hot spots will now be monitored, and which cameras have been decommissioned because their positions made it too dangerous to display warning signs.
It comes as the National Roads and Motorists' Association revealed the rate of speed camera fines has plummeted since local speed limit information was added to warning signs beside the traps.
Office of State Revenue data reveals that from July to December 2015, the average number of tickets issued per month was 4025, plunging to 3151 in January and 2500 in February before reaching its lowest point at 2128 in June for a six-month average of 2546.
The NRMA's advocacy arm published an article saying the 37% drop had its greatest falls in the sub-10kmh (38%) and 10-20kmh (36%) ranges.
The overall number of tickets issued and the road toll both increased last financial year, despite the drop in mobile speed camera infringements.
ARM NEWSDESKCAMERAS ON THE MOVE ADDED LAST MONTH
- Minjungbal Dr, Wharf St (Tweed and surrounds)
- Tweed Coast Rd (Brunswick Heads and surrounds)
- Beaury St, Clarence Way, Macpherson St, Tooloom St, Woodenbong Rd (Bonalbo and surrounds)
- Centre St, Summerland Way (Casino and surrounds)
- Casino-Coraki Rd (Casino and surrounds)
- Tweed Coast Rd (Kingscliff and surrounds)
- Coramba Rd, Coramba St, Gale St, Nana St, Orara Way (Nana Glen and surrounds)
- Darlington Dr (Banora Point and surrounds)
- Pacific Hwy, Pacific Mwy (Brunswick Heads and surrounds)
- Bangalow Rd (Byron Bay and surrounds)
- Pacific Hwy (Coffs Harbour and surrounds)
- Queensland Rd, Tomewin Rd (Murwillumbah and surrounds)
- Naughtons Gap Rd (Casino and surrounds)
- Bridge St, Terania St, Woodlark St (Lismore and surrounds)
- Bruxner Hwy, Union St (Lismore and surrounds)
- Ferry St, Rodeo Dr (North Macksville and surrounds)
- Queensland Rd, Tomewin Rd (Murwillumbah and surrounds)
- Bruxner Hwy, Union St (South Lismore and surrounds)
- Pacific Hwy, River St (Woodburn and surrounds)
- Clarence St, Pacific Hwy (Woolgoolga and surrounds)
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.