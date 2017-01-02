New exit strategy to get punters off Falls site in Byron Bay

BUSY: There will be plenty of traffic going north and south from Byron Bay into the Pacific Highway M1 today.

FALLS Festival has changed its exist strategy for this year, to offer an improved experience for punters trying to leave North Byron Parklands from tonight.

Festival Director Brandon Saul said the exist strategy is one of a number of areas organisers have focused on improving this year.

"I think we've got most of the internal festival sorted, so one of the big challenges is getting it right going off-site," he said.

"(Festival-goers) come in over three days but they want to leave at the same time, and that has always been a challenge.

"This year, we have actually sealed the road from the Old Pacific Highway all the way into the festival site.

"Also, in the past we had one lane in and one lane out, this year we will have two lanes out all the way through, so cars can't enter on the last day.

"We also have three lanes onto the Tweed Valley Way, doubling the pace of exit, and perhaps more because people tends to drive slowly when they are in an unsealed road and the road now will be sealed.

Mr Saul said organisers have focused on making the departure from the festival a non-issue for punters, not only within North Byron Parklands, but around the venue.

"We have also contributed to the construction of a two-lane roundabout at the Billinudgel interchange.

"We worked with Council, and although proof will be on the pudding, we are pretty confident we can get people off-site easily this year."

Falls Festival Byron Bay's music program ends today but camping on site closes tomorrow 5pm to start the clean up.