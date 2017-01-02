News

New exit strategy to get punters off Falls site in Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
| 2nd Jan 2017 5:30 AM
BUSY: There will be plenty of traffic going north and south from Byron Bay into the Pacific Highway M1 today.
BUSY: There will be plenty of traffic going north and south from Byron Bay into the Pacific Highway M1 today. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FALLS Festival has changed its exist strategy for this year, to offer an improved experience for punters trying to leave North Byron Parklands from tonight.

Festival Director Brandon Saul said the exist strategy is one of a number of areas organisers have focused on improving this year.

"I think we've got most of the internal festival sorted, so one of the big challenges is getting it right going off-site," he said.

"(Festival-goers) come in over three days but they want to leave at the same time, and that has always been a challenge.

"This year, we have actually sealed the road from the Old Pacific Highway all the way into the festival site.

"Also, in the past we had one lane in and one lane out, this year we will have two lanes out all the way through, so cars can't enter on the last day.

"We also have three lanes onto the Tweed Valley Way, doubling the pace of exit, and perhaps more because people tends to drive slowly when they are in an unsealed road and the road now will be sealed.

Mr Saul said organisers have focused on making the departure from the festival a non-issue for punters, not only within North Byron Parklands, but around the venue.

"We have also contributed to the construction of a two-lane roundabout at the Billinudgel interchange.

"We worked with Council, and although proof will be on the pudding, we are pretty confident we can get people off-site easily this year."

Falls Festival Byron Bay's music program ends today but camping on site closes tomorrow 5pm to start the clean up.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brandon saul byron bay falls festival 2016 north byron parklands

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The Jezabels happy to leave 2016 behind

The Jezabels happy to leave 2016 behind

IT was an 'annus horribilis', a year of disaster, for the band with three members from Byron Bay

New exit strategy to get punters off Falls site in Byron Bay

BUSY: There will be plenty of traffic going north and south from Byron Bay into the Pacific Highway M1 today.

Organisers are trying new ways to make the exit a non-issue

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme Falls' heat

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening

Falls Festival revellers high and dry?

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Local Partners

The Jezabels happy to leave 2016 behind

IT was an 'annus horribilis', a year of disaster, for the band with three members from Byron Bay

12 shark sightings over New Year weekend on Northern Rivers

A shark was sighted in Ballina near Missingham Bridge over the New Year weekend.

Beach goers weren't only ones active in the water on the weekend.

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a killer of a good movie but doesn't quite hit the mark.

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

The Jezabels happy to leave 2016 behind

BACK: Hayley Mary, vocalist of The Jezabels, at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

The band, with three local members, had an 'annus horriblis'

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!