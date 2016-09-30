New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

IS IT the dawning of a new era for Byron Shire Council?

The first meeting of the new council was by all accounts a friendly affair, complete with singing from councillors Cate Coorey and Sarah Ndiaye.

It was also over in two hours, with councillor Basil Cameron supported unanimously as new deputy mayor.

A long-time resident of Federal-Goonengerry, Cr Cameron is an active member of the council and previously served as deputy mayor for three terms.

"Our first meeting was about appointing people to committees and was over very quickly, which everyone is taking as a new record and a good omen,” he said.

Cr Cameron said the new council would move quickly to re-evaluate the Rural Land Strategy and the Coastal Zone Management Plan approved in the dying days of the previous council.

"(These) are going to be urgent items because we are going to have to correct the problems caused in the last council that really were an overreach,” he said.

"There is also a fair bit of positive stuff coming up.”

Cr Cameron said that during the campaign, many candidates had a good response to the idea of precinct committees for local towns as a way of devolving and decentralising some of the council decision-making and information dissemination processes.

"We do have the round tables but they are still a top-down process,” he said.

"This would allow our communities to have a degree of input in deciding matters that are important to them locally.

"They may not be big ticket items but they will be things like a local park that needs attention or a particular pothole on a particular road that never gets fixed.

"There may also be an opportunity for them to feed information into larger issues like the master plan for their town.”

In regards to the contentious development proposal for a food collective proposed for Lismore Rd, Mr Cameron said he would prefer if the decisions were made at council level rather than by the State Joint Planning Panel.

"But it is encouraging that the proponents and tenants are listening and responding to community concerns.

Cr Cameron is also the president of TOOT, a local group pushing to have rail services restored to the disused rail corridor between Casino and Murwillumbah.

"We have to do something with the corridor,” he said.

"We have vacillated over it for the last three or four years in a competition between two types of uses - the time is now right for the concept of multi-use.

"We really need to do our own study into what our community needs and wants from the rail corridor from this region's perspective, not from the point of view of a bureaucrat or politician in Sydney or just sees this as the end of the line.

"I think the newly formed Friends of the Byron Line would be a good forum for all our local transport interests to identify our region's transport priorities.”