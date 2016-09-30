News

New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

30th Sep 2016 3:59 PM
ELECTED: New Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Basil Cameron.
ELECTED: New Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Basil Cameron.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IS IT the dawning of a new era for Byron Shire Council?

The first meeting of the new council was by all accounts a friendly affair, complete with singing from councillors Cate Coorey and Sarah Ndiaye.

It was also over in two hours, with councillor Basil Cameron supported unanimously as new deputy mayor.

A long-time resident of Federal-Goonengerry, Cr Cameron is an active member of the council and previously served as deputy mayor for three terms.

"Our first meeting was about appointing people to committees and was over very quickly, which everyone is taking as a new record and a good omen,” he said.

Cr Cameron said the new council would move quickly to re-evaluate the Rural Land Strategy and the Coastal Zone Management Plan approved in the dying days of the previous council.

"(These) are going to be urgent items because we are going to have to correct the problems caused in the last council that really were an overreach,” he said.

"There is also a fair bit of positive stuff coming up.”

Cr Cameron said that during the campaign, many candidates had a good response to the idea of precinct committees for local towns as a way of devolving and decentralising some of the council decision-making and information dissemination processes.

"We do have the round tables but they are still a top-down process,” he said.

"This would allow our communities to have a degree of input in deciding matters that are important to them locally.

"They may not be big ticket items but they will be things like a local park that needs attention or a particular pothole on a particular road that never gets fixed.

"There may also be an opportunity for them to feed information into larger issues like the master plan for their town.”

In regards to the contentious development proposal for a food collective proposed for Lismore Rd, Mr Cameron said he would prefer if the decisions were made at council level rather than by the State Joint Planning Panel.

"But it is encouraging that the proponents and tenants are listening and responding to community concerns.

Cr Cameron is also the president of TOOT, a local group pushing to have rail services restored to the disused rail corridor between Casino and Murwillumbah.

"We have to do something with the corridor,” he said.

"We have vacillated over it for the last three or four years in a competition between two types of uses - the time is now right for the concept of multi-use.

"We really need to do our own study into what our community needs and wants from the rail corridor from this region's perspective, not from the point of view of a bureaucrat or politician in Sydney or just sees this as the end of the line.

"I think the newly formed Friends of the Byron Line would be a good forum for all our local transport interests to identify our region's transport priorities.”

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron shire council, cate coorey, coastal zone management plan, deputy mayor basil cameron, rural land strategy, sarah ndiaye

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

The first meeting of the new Byron council was a friendly affair, complete with singing from two councillors and the election of the new deputy mayor.

Quick thinking from market organisers may have saved lives

The tree that cracked in half and fell at Mullumbimby markets this morning.

Tree falls down at Mullumbimby markets

OPINION: The great white shark hype

Great white shark smiling in the blue ocean

If there's a shark sighting, I want to know about it

Hand-painted in love

INSPIRATION: Jess Fletcher and her hand-painted surfboard.

Cancer Council fundraiser Jess Lambert is raffling off a syrfboard.

Local Partners

New deputy mayor signals fresh priorities

The first meeting of the new Byron council was a friendly affair, complete with singing from two councillors and the election of the new deputy mayor.

Byron home wins prestigious architecture award

HIGH FLYER: Gull House by Harley Graham Architects took out the hotly contested Residential Architecture - Houses (New) at the Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

Two Byron firms have won architecture awards.

Quick thinking from market organisers may have saved lives

The tree that cracked in half and fell at Mullumbimby markets this morning.

Tree falls down at Mullumbimby markets

OPINION: The great white shark hype

Great white shark smiling in the blue ocean

If there's a shark sighting, I want to know about it

Hand-painted in love

INSPIRATION: Jess Fletcher and her hand-painted surfboard.

Cancer Council fundraiser Jess Lambert is raffling off a syrfboard.

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Margaret wins silver at over-85s world tournament

TENNIS STAR: Byron's Margaret Fisher has won the silver at the women's over-85 world tournament in Croatia.

Byron's Margearet Fisher takes tennis silver in Croatia.

WAVE RAVE: Aussies third in Portugal

WAVE RAVE: The Australian Team that went to Portugal. Photo: REZENDES

THE 2016 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship finished in Portugal

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

JUSTIN Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition, regarding his bodyguard's alleged altercation with a photographer, within the next 30 days.

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Prog metal upstarts to tour Australia

Caligulaâ€™s Horse, one of the countryâ€™s most exciting and innovative progressive bands, will hit the road for a national tour in November.

Australian prog masters announce national tour

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'Will & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.