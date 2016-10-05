National selection for Krista

HEADED STATESIDE: Mullumbimby High School student Krista Ruehe has been selected in the U19 Australian Futsal Team set to tout the USA.

MULLUMBIMBY High School Yr12 student Krista Ruehe has just been selected in the U19 Australian Futsal Team, set to tour the USA next July.

Her selections followed the recent National School Futsal Championships held in Brisbane last week.

Krista was a member of the undefeated NSW girls U19 team who took out the National Title in a closely fought final against the Queensland City side.

She also received the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award during the final for her efforts.

Krista began playing junior football at age 5 for the Eureka and Mullumbimby Football Clubs and was also a member of the Rosebank Primary School football team who won the Small Schools State Championship.

She began her futsal career in 2009 at Mullumbimby and under coaching and guidance from Vinicius De Carvalho Leite (Just Futsal NSW), she played for Byron Bay Futsal Club, which operates exclusively from the Cavanbah Centre at Ewingsdale.

Krista has since represented the local area and school at State Level in both futsal, football, and school cross country.

She was also a member of a local team of players who recently won the Beach Soccer Championships on the Gold Coast at Kirra Beach.

In addition Krista this year received the Mullumbimby High School Sportsperson Award (jointly along with Jonty Smith) at the school's presentation evening.

Fellow Mullum High player Zahli Currie also impressed at the Championships with her scintillating last minute goal in the semi finals pushing the the U/16 Far North NSW Team through to the finals where they were eventually defeated by a slick City North NSW side.