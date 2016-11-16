News

Music set to sound at market

16th Nov 2016 5:32 PM
Mullumbimby Music Festival artists will be performing live and free at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market on Friday morning.
Kate O'Neill

SHOPPERS will be treated to a feast of multicultural music, dance and performance at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market on Friday when the market becomes the breakfast venue for the Mullum Music Festival.

ABC Radio North Coast will conduct a live broadcast from the market, featuring a host of live interviews and performances from festival artists.

Guests will include one of Australia's most innovative and influential percussionists, Greg Sheehan and the Ethno Folk Orchestra, a collective that brings together some of the best young folk artists from Australia and around the world.

Fellow Mullum Music Festival artist, West African musician Epizo Bangoura, will also be performing live on the markets' music festival stage.

Epizo is a multi instrumentalistand is considered one of West Africa's finest musicians.

Other highlights of the morning will include a Bollywood Dance flash mob, performance art by Spaghetti Circus and live music from local buskers.

Mullumbimby Farmers Market manager Allie Godfrey said Friday's market was sure to be a lot of fun.

"There's always a great atmosphere at the market, but on Mullum Music Festival weekend it's extra special,” she said.

"It's such a great way to start your festival weekend.

"You can come to the market, stock up on some fresh produce and chat to the growers, meet with friends, enjoy a beautiful fresh breakfast and a local coffee at the outdoor tables, and then to top it all off, see some world-class music. Friday morning doesn't get much better than that.”

The Mullumbimby Music Festival celebrations will be held throughout the morning at Mullumbimby Farmers Market, from 8-11am.

Topics:  abc radio north coast greg sheehan mullumbimby farmers market mullum music festival

