News

NSW Ambulance to investigate after league player's death

Alina Rylko
Marnie Johnston
and | 12th Sep 2016 7:47 AM Updated: 12:00 PM
Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Marist Brothers side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Marist Brothers side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 3.50pm: NSW Ambulance has confirmed the circumstances surrounding the death of Murwillumbah Mustangs player Grant Cook are the subject of an investigation.

Mullumbimby player Grant Cooke scores Mullumbimby's first try in the match gainst Cudgne at Les Donnelly field in Mullumbimby. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Mullumbimby player Grant Cooke scores Mullumbimby's first try in the match gainst Cudgne at Les Donnelly field in Mullumbimby. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

An Ambulance was tasked to Stan Sercombe Oval at 3:32pm to respond to the 28-year-old, reported as unconscious and fitting at Nullum St, Murwillumbah.
Based on the information provided by the caller the case was triaged as emergency 1C (lights and siren) with the nearest paramedic tasked to respond at 3:37pm arriving 20 minutes later.
The response was upgraded whilst the ambulance was en-route to the oval, the category was changed to 1A emergency (lights and siren) after the Triple Zero call-taker was "advised in a subsequent call that the patient had gone into cardiac arrest and a doctor had commenced CPR," a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
The first Ambulance of three arrived on scene at 3:57pm with Mr Cook transported to Gold Coast University Hospital almost an hour-and-half later at 5:28pm in a critical condition.
NSW Ambulance confirmed earlier today the 20-minute wait was longer than expected.
"You would hope that when the patient is serious, it would take 10 to 12 minutes for the first resource to arrive," a NSW Ambulance spokesman told APN.
A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman told APN aero-medical services were not dispatched to the scene by NSW Ambulance.
In 2013/14, 50% of the highest priority 1A, potentially life-threatening cases were responded to in 7.65 minutes in NSW.
NSW Ambulance extended its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Cook.

 

UPDATE 12pm: COUNTRY Rugby League have sent their condolences to the family and friends of 28-year-old Grant Cook who passed away whilst playing for The Murwillumbah Mustangs Rugby League Club yesterday.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Country Rugby League will be offering counselling to the family and both teams who participated in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League match," a statement said.

"In respect for the family of Mr Cook, CRL will not be making any further comment at this time."

NSW Ambulance have confirmed paramedics were phoned for help at 3.32pm, with the first of three Ambulances arriving at Nullum Street fields at 3.57pm, with the 20 minute wait longer than standard.

"You would hope that when the patient is serious, it would take 10 to 12 minutes for the first resource to arrive," an Ambulance spokesman said.

Paramedics worked to revive Cook for about half an hour, and he was then transported to Gold Coast University Hospital where his condition deteriorated and passed away, surrounded by family and friends.

 

UPDATE 11.20am: TRIBUTES have poured in for much-loved local Grant Cook, remembered by his wife Colleen on Monday morning as a dedicated father.

"My beautiful husband Grant is now an angel watching over us. He has left a huge hole in my heart and I know all family, especially his parents, are hurting trying to understand this tragedy," she wrote.

"Although I have been in denial for hours at the hospital at what the head doctors, intensive care team and specialists were advising, I knew very early the outcome and am slowly accepting that I could not hold and kiss him forever and I had to at some point walk away from him and come home to look after our children, and be there for them when the questions come.

"And they will. And it already hurts an immense deal.

"Walking away down that hospital corridor was one of the hardest things I have ever done. And I'm surprised I made it out with how heavy my legs and heart and body felt.

"We loved him so much, and he loved us. And I guess this part is what hurts me the most. 

Colleen Cook posted a moving tribute to her husband Grant, alongside this photo of them with their children. Photo: Facebook/Colleen Cook
Colleen Cook posted a moving tribute to her husband Grant, alongside this photo of them with their children. Photo: Facebook/Colleen Cook Contributed

"Rest in peace Grant Geoffrey Cook.

"You achieved so much at such a tender age of 28.

"You died doing something you loved so passionately, and I guess that's how I have to look at it.

"I always did say I would love you forever and a day. And you know I will."

NRRL president Brian Rix said the league was closing ranks around the friends and family of owner of Tweed Growers Farm Fresh Fruit and Veg and Murwillumbah High alumni, providing counselling for the players.

"All the distressed players that were around there the league is organising some counselling this morning for the players that might require it and we're talking to the Casino players to make sure that they're all okay," he told ABC today.

"There was no indication there was anything serious on the sideline at that stage, except that he may have collapsed from exhaustion, they continued to play, and then the half-time break came it became more serious.

"We have no idea (if it was because of a tackle)."

 

UPDATE 10.55am: THE COMMUNITY is in mourning following the tragic death of Murwillumbah Mustangs player Grant Cook who died overnight at the Gold Coast University Hospital after collapsing during the preliminary finals of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Stan Sercombe oval on Sunday afternoon.

Just before half-time in the high octane A-Grade match against the Casino Cougars, Murwillumbah was leading the score board 8-4 heading towards its third consecutive finals clash when the 29-year-old came off the field "distressed", with just over a minute to half-time.

Tweed Shire councillor Barry Longland said spectators were overwhelmed with concern shortly after Cook collapsed in the sidelines, watching as the father-of-two received first-aid in the sidelines.

"I saw the (impact) and it didn't look dangerous - there was break away by Casino and the player that was injured took a hit to the head during the intercept.

"He came off the field on his own steam, then he collapsed and had a fit or seizure.

"People and Mustangs players were holding up sheets to protect his privacy while they were trying to revive him and they gave him CPR.

"It felt like an eternity by the time the ambulance arrived and they further gave him oxygen to sustain his breathing and it seemed to take a little while longer."

"When the Ambulance left it was announced that he was breathing by himself.

"It was traumatic for the crowd to be in the sidelines while the paramedics were working on this guy and the Mustangs were holding up the sheets around him.

"Everything was on edge until it was announced he was OK and on his way to hospital and he was breathing on his own."

 

UPDATE 10.30am: POLICE have confirmed they will prepare a report for the information of the coroner after the death of a man following a rugby league match at Murwillumbah yesterday.

Police said about 3:15pm on Sunday, police attended a sporting field on Nullum Street, Murwillumbah.

Upon arrival police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command located a 28-year-old man who was unconscious.

Police have been informed that the man collapsed shortly after being tackled during the match.

Officials at the ground attempted to resuscitate the man until the arrival of Ambulance Paramedics.

The man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition but passed away overnight.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will prepare a report for the Coroner outlining all the circumstances leading up to the man's death.

 

INITIAL 7.45am: A MURWILLUMBAH Rugby League player has died in hospital overnight after receiving a head injury during a match yesterday.

Media outlets have reported that the 28-year-old Coolangatta father went into cardiac arrest during the A grade game against Casino yesterday, fell unconscious and died last night surrounded by loved ones.

Emergency services were called to the Nullum Street fields in Murwillumbah where paramedics worked on the man for about half an hour.

He was then transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League preliminary final was called off at half-time.

Murwillumbah had led 8-4.

The game has been postponed until Tuesday night, according to the Murwillumbah Mustangs' Facebook page.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  death, editors picks, nrrrl, rugby league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes has a fantastic new single and is getting everyone talking (and dancing)

League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How you can donate to Grant Cook's family

Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WAVE RAVE: Byron Bay Malibu Club competition and prize giving.

This week's wave Rave with Gaz.

Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Local Partners

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes has a fantastic new single and is getting everyone talking (and dancing)

Byron loves that this girl's in love

Gyan will be performing This Girl's In Love this weekend in Byron Bay.

This Girl's in Love is the latest release from Gyan

League death: How you can support late player’s family

Mullumbimby player Grant Cook tries to out play the Maritz Brother side at Crozier Oval in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How you can donate to Grant Cook's family

Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WAVE RAVE: Byron Bay Malibu Club competition and prize giving.

This week's wave Rave with Gaz.

Community Calendar

LONE GOAT: Littoralism, an exhibition of works by Rohan Robinson will open at 6pm this Friday at the Lomne Goat Gallery in the Byron Bay Library. The exhibition includes evocative large scale abstracted landscapes, oil on aluminium and linen. Go to: www.lonegoatgallery.com

This week's Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

OZ-founding rebel 'never learned his lesson'

OZ co-founder and Byron Bay resident Richard Neville has died at age 74.

Ballina MP pays tribute to OZ founder Richard Neville who died at 74

Magic in music Burns so brightly

LEGENDARY: Former Triple M radio star Trevor Smith with Murray Burns and Bruce Butler celebrating the launch of the new Misex album.

Byron's Murray Burns releases new album with Mi-sex.

Byron breaks the ice in Netherlands

SENIORS GAME: At the world Masters in the Netherlands are Geoff Brodin, Glen Lawrence, Jeff Vidler, Colin Mustoe and Murray Saul.

Byron SLSC did well in the Netherlands Rescue Competition.

Dreamland sold out season extended by NORPA

Norpa will be unveiling their latest locally-developed work, Dreamworld, in November.

NORPA has also unveiled the full cast

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

MARK Wahlberg has dropped his bid to be pardoned for his 1988 assault conviction, according to a Massachusetts Parole Board spokesman.

Are Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez dating?

Calvin Harris and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating

Birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's life was celebrated with fans on her 33rd birthday

Lady Gaga to release album Joanne next month

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Joanne' next month'.

The Beatles didn't worry about ending tours

Sir Paul McCartney wasn't "worried" about The Beatles losing money

Ariana Grande squirms talking about her new man Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is uncomfortable talking about her beau Mac Miller

OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals, at the 2015 Dolphin Awards ceremony in Ballina.

High praises fror Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes' new single

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $1,100,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

POSITION &amp; POTENTIAL!

9 Mayfield Street, Eltham 2480

House 3 1 2 $695,000

A NATURE LOVERS SANCTUARY on approx 1 1/2 acres with around 100 metre RIVER FRONTAGE! YES - this property has a "Special WOW Factor"! PLUS - plenty of space to...

Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Elevated Ocean Glimpses Close to Shops

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $720,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Grand Old Dame

8 Paperbark Place, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Positioned in a desirable cul-de-sac on a north facing block sits this beautiful old Queenslander just ripe for the passionate renovator. * Four large bedrooms...

Funky Warehouse Style Family Home

13 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 3 2 Auction 1st...

Pacific Vista Drive - Byron's best kept secret! Auction 1st October 10am Unless Sold Prior. Auction price guide $1,700,000 to $1,850,000. Built with a European...

Beautifully Renovated Home

23 Grevillea Avenue, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide:...

Here is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in the quiet, family friendly community of Mullumbimby. Superb location with the weekly...

Outstanding Eco-Tourism Property On 100 Acres

463 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

Rural 4 3 5 Contact Agent

Inspect: Sat 17th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Situated at the top of Tuntable Creek Valley, this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with games room was designed by a...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale