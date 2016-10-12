Mullumbimby to UK to watch their son score the winner

SURPRISE: Sean Watkins with his mum and dad Wajan and Ken who made a surprise visit to the UK to see him score the winner. Photo: rugby-league.com

MULLUMBIMBY Rugby League player Sean Watkins has scored a dramatic last minute try yesterday to help his English Club Rochdale Mayfield win the Conference Challenge Trophy Final in the UK.

Watkins came off the bench to score the winner with his team reduced to 12 men but taking the win 24-20.

To top it off his parents Wajan and father Ken had travelled the 10,333 miles from Mullumbimby to be there for the match and surprise their son.

"We've missed having Sean around and as soon as we heard Rochdale had made it into the Final, we thought it would be great if we could come over for the game, so we decided to make the trip," his mother Wajan told rugby-league.com.

"It was an intense game, a really high standard and very hard between both sides, but thankfully for us Rochdale won and the celebrations went well into the night.

The Conference Challenge Trophy was launched in 2012 and is open to teams from both the English National Conference League and Conference League South with the final played in Manchester.