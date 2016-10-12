News

Mullumbimby Music Festival embraces sustainability

12th Oct 2016 3:26 PM
PLASTIC FREE: Director of the Mullum Music Festival, Glenn Wright (on right) has teamed up with Renew Fest this year.
PLASTIC FREE: Director of the Mullum Music Festival, Glenn Wright (on right) has teamed up with Renew Fest this year. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOW in its ninth year, Mullum Music Festival is currently in transition to becoming a plastic bottle free festival.

In addition MMF recently planted their 6000th tree at their annual 2016 Tree Planting and has teamed up with Renew Fest to present this year's Sustainability Community Program.

Festival Director Glenn Wright said he was on a green mission.

"We are asking all festival-goers, crew and artists to bring re-usable water or drink bottles to the festival,” he said.

"Water refills will be offered at all festival venues and a filtered water station will be in place outside Santos Organics.

"Reusable drink bottles and cups will also be available for purchase at the Renew Fest stall all festival.”

Renew Fest have programmed this year's MMF Community Program, which will include forums on plastic solutions, renewable energy, sustainable development and waste sustainability at festivals.

Fourplay's Tim Hollo is involved with Green Music Australia, an artist led group who harness the cultural power of music and musicians to practically lead the way to a greener world.

"Festivals should be places that demonstrate sensible thoughtful behavior in relation to the even impacts on the environment,” he said.

"There are three things a festival goer can do to reduce impacts. You can use green transport options such as car-pooling, or public transport. You can use your reduce waste by using your own water bottle and thirdly you can use your voice.

"If a festival isn't taking its environmental responsibilities seriously, we as punters should tell them.”

Tim Hollo will be a featured speaker along with Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson, Kim Pengelly (Deputy GM of Woodfordia), and Mat Morris from Nrth Byron Parklands to speak on 'Waste, Sustainability & Festivals' the Mullum Music's Renew Fest Community Program.

The community program will also will also include a Heritage Park walk with Dave Rawlins, a weaving workshop, a presentations on how to use ancient traditions to create health and prosperity at the Metamorphosis and from First Light Community Mental Health Support together with a Community Land Trust Discussion.

All events are included in the Mullum Music Festival Ticket price, or gold coin donation to non-ticket holders.

For more information go to: www.mullummusicfestival.com

Byron Shire News

Topics:  glenn wright, mullum music festival, plastic bottle free, renew fest

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Surfer describes moment shark attacked at Ballina beach

Surfer describes moment shark attacked at Ballina beach

'It came up and hit the board where the fins are ... it annihilated the board ... it launched him.'

Mullumbimby Music Festival embraces sustainability

PLASTIC FREE: Director of the Mullum Music Festival, Glenn Wright (on right) has teamed up with Renew Fest this year.

Mullum Music Festival is becoming plastic bottle free.

Shark cage fight: For and against in the great white debate

People, not sharks, need the first priority.

Two of our best spar it out over whether or not we should net beaches

Shark nets on way to North Coast after attack

Shark nets accused of killing dolphins coming to North Coast beaches

Local Partners

Mullumbimby to UK to watch their son score the winner

MULLUMBIMBY league player has helped his English Club win the Conference Challenge Trophy Final in the UK with his parenst making the trip to watch.

Mullumbimby Music Festival embraces sustainability

PLASTIC FREE: Director of the Mullum Music Festival, Glenn Wright (on right) has teamed up with Renew Fest this year.

Mullum Music Festival is becoming plastic bottle free.

Shark cage fight: For and against in the great white debate

People, not sharks, need the first priority.

Two of our best spar it out over whether or not we should net beaches

Shark nets on way to North Coast after attack

Shark nets accused of killing dolphins coming to North Coast beaches

Drum lines move 42 sharks from NSW coastal waters

A THREE metre great white shark filmed swimming close to shore at Seven Mile beach

Government assures it is doing all it can to reduce shark attacks

Shark victim 'lucky': Board absorbed most of the bite

Surfboard involved in a shark attack at Sharpes Beach today.

He was surfing in shallow water just 20 metres from shore.

Lights, camera action for local women film makers

ATHENA PROJECT: Mullumbimbys Jesse Blackadder is an author and emerging screenwriter selected to take part in the career building forum.

Byron Shire film makers selected for the Athena Project

GoSea Kayaks steps up for Schoolies but volunteers still needed

HUB HELPER: Kurt Tutt from Go Sea Kayaks making a difference for the Byron community.

GoSea Kayaks has stepped up for this year's Schoolies HUB

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Byron Bay Film Fest brings out the best

RED CARPET READY: Director of the Byron Bay Film Festival J'aimee Skippon-Volke brings some red carpet glamour to Byron Main Beach with the help of a couple of Surf Life Saving NSW celebrities, Saul Duran and Simon Skillicorn. The BBFF kicks off tomorrow night at Byron Community Centre and continues until Sunday, October 23.

THE Byron Bay Film Festival red carpet rolls out on Friday night.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Superb Family Beach House Accommodating Up To 8 Guests

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Architectural design and quality finishes, natural beauty and wonderful landscaping are the features of East on Byron that make it a pinnacle of resort...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream