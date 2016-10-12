Mullumbimby Music Festival embraces sustainability

PLASTIC FREE: Director of the Mullum Music Festival, Glenn Wright (on right) has teamed up with Renew Fest this year.

NOW in its ninth year, Mullum Music Festival is currently in transition to becoming a plastic bottle free festival.

In addition MMF recently planted their 6000th tree at their annual 2016 Tree Planting and has teamed up with Renew Fest to present this year's Sustainability Community Program.

Festival Director Glenn Wright said he was on a green mission.

"We are asking all festival-goers, crew and artists to bring re-usable water or drink bottles to the festival,” he said.

"Water refills will be offered at all festival venues and a filtered water station will be in place outside Santos Organics.

"Reusable drink bottles and cups will also be available for purchase at the Renew Fest stall all festival.”

Renew Fest have programmed this year's MMF Community Program, which will include forums on plastic solutions, renewable energy, sustainable development and waste sustainability at festivals.

Fourplay's Tim Hollo is involved with Green Music Australia, an artist led group who harness the cultural power of music and musicians to practically lead the way to a greener world.

"Festivals should be places that demonstrate sensible thoughtful behavior in relation to the even impacts on the environment,” he said.

"There are three things a festival goer can do to reduce impacts. You can use green transport options such as car-pooling, or public transport. You can use your reduce waste by using your own water bottle and thirdly you can use your voice.

"If a festival isn't taking its environmental responsibilities seriously, we as punters should tell them.”

Tim Hollo will be a featured speaker along with Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson, Kim Pengelly (Deputy GM of Woodfordia), and Mat Morris from Nrth Byron Parklands to speak on 'Waste, Sustainability & Festivals' the Mullum Music's Renew Fest Community Program.

The community program will also will also include a Heritage Park walk with Dave Rawlins, a weaving workshop, a presentations on how to use ancient traditions to create health and prosperity at the Metamorphosis and from First Light Community Mental Health Support together with a Community Land Trust Discussion.

All events are included in the Mullum Music Festival Ticket price, or gold coin donation to non-ticket holders.

For more information go to: www.mullummusicfestival.com