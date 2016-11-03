Mullum Show offers plenty

ON THE TROT: The ever popular trotting events are on again at this year's Mullum Show.

MULLUMBIMBY's 109th Agricultural Show, will take place on November 12 and 13 at the Showgrounds and venues around town.

From smash 'em up demolition derby cars to baby mini animals and everything in between there is something for everyone.

Mullum Show also incorporates the Truck Show that kicks off at 11am on Saturday from the Industrial Estate finishing off at the showground for the judging of prize winning rigs. In line with tradition the Pavilion hall will play host to a wide variety of arts and crafts whilst showcasing the talents of locals.

This year's Pavilion competition theme celebrates the timber industry within the Mullumbimby area.

Entry to most competition classes is free and entrants can showcase their talents and be in the running to win some great cash and voucher prizes.

This year the horse competition in the main ring has been refreshed offering new awards and, thanks to a great line up of sponsors, there are many great prizes on offer across hack, hunter and breed sections.

There is also two days of show jumping and a new event, chainsaw racing will be held over two days.

The new event will showcase the talents of some of Australia's highest awarded chainsaw operators vying for the final to be held on Sunday afternoon.

There is $20,000 worth of prizes on offer in the trotting program which includes the popular mini trots.

As ever, the Main Stage will offer a full program of entertainment over the two days with the Talent Quest judging on Saturday.

The official opening by Graeme Hopf will begin at 1.30pm on Saturday.

But the crowd will surely be waiting for the announcement of the 2016 Mullumbimby Showgirl and the winner of the giant fundraising raffle.

The Saturday evening program will commence with the return of the Mullumbimby Show Young Farmers Challenge prior to a high jump record attempt from local show jumper Brock Everingham and on Sunday the regional finals of the Young Farmers Challenge will be held on the main arena with the winner eligible to travel to the Sydney Royal Show in 2017 to vie for the state championships.

Topping off the show will be Show 'n Shine competition prior to the Demolition Derby on Sunday afternoon as well as two performances from theKAOS International FMX stunt team. For more details go to: www.mullumbimby show.org.au