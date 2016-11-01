Mullum pushes for plastic-free

PLASTIC-FREE: Jen from Brunswick Health Foods Shop and Café with Peter Wotton, president of Destination Byron, also no fan of the plastic container.

MULLUMBIMBY continues to show the way when it comes to making the town plastic free.

Last week the STEER Project, which provides free breathalysing at many local festivals, secured a sponsorship deal with local eco-packaging specialists Greenpack, which is supplying them with responsibly made paper straws so they have officially kicked their plastic straw habit.

"We are talking in excess of 20,000 straws over the next three years,” said Sasha Mainsbridge, founder of Mullum Cares.

"Since our Plastic Free July event local retailers have continued to kick the plastic habit

"Mullum IGA has kicked its 150,000 plastic bag a year habit and is undertaking a store-wide upgrade that includes a custom-built box store behind the registers so the staff can get and pack a box for you and at Edens' Landing Fruit & Vegetables, plans are afoot to stock reusable calico produce bags.

"The Brunswick Heads Health Foods Shop and Cafe has removed disposable water bottles from their fridges and are swapping out other drinks in plastic as alternatives are found.

"The Mullum Music Fest will also be partnering with Mullum Cares to encourage the venues to provide free water bottle refills.

"The organisers are also hoping to have a new crowd-funded drinking and bottle refill station installed by council in time for the festival.”

Ms Mainsbridge said other retailers looking to kick the plastic habit can email for advice and information at: mullumcares@gmail.com.