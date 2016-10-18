More helping hands needed for Mullum Vinnies store

VINNIES MULLUMBIMBY: Volunteer shop manager Pam Murray (second from left) with fellow volunteers packing up the shop ahead of the renovations.

MULLUMBIMBY Vinnies will close for major renovations during the last week of October and will re-open with extended hours including Saturday morning trade beginning in the first week of November.

Store manager Pam Murray, who has been volunteering at the shop for the past four years, is hoping to encourage more locals to come forward and give their time at the store.

She said more volunteers were needed across the week to help sort donated goods, prepare them for sale, and offer help in the shop as well as undertake other duties.

"There's a time in everyone's life when they say 'I need to give something back', and there is a personal satisfaction that comes with giving your time up for a good cause,” she said.

"Our community is really conscious of recycling, and they see Vinnies as a great way to recycle and to help save the planet, and they're right.

"We're recycling donated goods, and we're turning unsaleable clothes into rags, and we're doing it to raise money to help people.

"The social aspect of volunteering is great, it's the little things like sharing ideas and skills that are fun and before you know it you've learnt something new.

"It's wonderful.

"I'm giving my time because I believe in the cause, and I really care about the recycling we do.”

Funds raised by the shop go towards services, programs and support for people experiencing disadvantage including some money in direct assistance to help people in need across the Byron Shire.

For information or to volunteer call: 0428977454.