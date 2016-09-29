Monster hospital sale coming soon

HOSPITAL AUCTION: Mullumbimby and Byron Hospitals will be having auctions of excess equipment.

FORGET monster garage sales, this will be a monster hospital sale and the last opportunity to get a souvenir from the Old Byron Bay Hospital.

Byron Bay Hospital Auxilliary will be holding the sale from 8am on Saturday October 22 on site with a list of items to be sold available from tomorrow.

Items include hospital beds and furniture, wall mounted television sets, paintings, kitchen and laundry equipment and office furniture.

All proceeds will go to the Hospital Auxilliary to buy extra equipent for the new Byron Central Hospital.

Auxilliary President Mollie Strong was keen to assure everyone the new hospital was very well equipped and that all money raised would stay locally.

"We love to provide those things that give comfort to patients. These are the extra things that make a difference,” she said. "For instance we recently bought the hospital an interactive unit to keep children amused and distracted when they visit the hospital, which can be quite stressful for them.

There will also be a similar sale at the Mullumbimby Hospital on Saturday October 29. To check the list of what is on offer call Maureen Weir after September 30 on: 66853162.