News

Mitch soars high with his photos

16th Sep 2016 4:25 PM
AERIALIST: Mitch Bamping at the controls of his drone.
AERIALIST: Mitch Bamping at the controls of his drone.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EVEN though he is confined to a wheel chair, Mitch Bamping's hopes continue to soar high with his new interest in aerial photography.

The local surfer was badly injured in a motor bike accident in Bali in September 2013 and is having ongoing therapy at the Making Strides clinic in Burleigh Heads in Queensland.

The treatment is costing more than $500 per week so in order to generate income Mitch has started using a drone photography business creating amazing panaramas and aerial shots of the coastal regions from Byron Bay to Burleigh Heads and the hinterland

Mitch's mother Donna Riches said although his life was hard, the new business was giving him an interest and an income, "and it allows Mitch to take pictures of the ocean that he loves so much.”

"As well as stills, Mitch can make movies and is interested in filming surfing and other events in the future as well as being able to do any other aerial photography.

Mitch is a selling his photos printed on canvas at both the Burleigh and Coolangatta markets and his work is also available by contacting him on: 0401 445 414 or go to Mitch's Instagram: bampsy_aerial_imagery

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay, drone photography, instagram, mitch bamping, mitch bamping fundraiser

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A fleet of local food awards

A fleet of local food awards

BYRON Shire continues to shine when it comes to all things food-ish with two of our local restaurants claiming chefs hats in the prestigious SMH Awards.

Byron Bay Community ICE forum looks at beating drug scourge

ICE BREAKERS: BUDDI Coordinator Nicqui Yazdi with Matt Noffs-author of best selling book Breaking the ICE.

THE Breaking the ICE Byron Community Forum is on on October 13.

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.

Federal Court challenge could overturn Baird's greyhound racing ban

Speeding crackdown about safety, not revenue raising

New South Wales is getting 28 new highway patrol vehicles.

Highway patrol cars about saving lives, not revenue raising

Local Partners

A fleet of local food awards

BYRON Shire continues to shine when it comes to all things food-ish with two of our local restaurants claiming chefs hats in the prestigious SMH Awards.

Tee off at boardriders' golf day

PLAYING AROUND: Handing over the trophy at last year's Byron Bay Boardriders' Golf Day

Byron Boardriders' Golf Day is coming up at Byron Golf Club.

Byron Bay Community ICE forum looks at beating drug scourge

ICE BREAKERS: BUDDI Coordinator Nicqui Yazdi with Matt Noffs-author of best selling book Breaking the ICE.

THE Breaking the ICE Byron Community Forum is on on October 13.

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.

Federal Court challenge could overturn Baird's greyhound racing ban

Speeding crackdown about safety, not revenue raising

New South Wales is getting 28 new highway patrol vehicles.

Highway patrol cars about saving lives, not revenue raising

Nominate now for the 25th Dolphin Awards

THE NCEIA TEAM: From back, Mark Pidcock, Brett Hamlyn, Gary Pinkerton, James Palmer, Tony Baron, and at the front, Mariska Pinkerton, Janina Bruyn and Wendy Ford.

NCEIA is calling out to all musicians in the (02) 66 area code

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

BOCSAR researchers found NSW drivers are far less likely to pay large fines than small ones.

The more expensive a speeding fine, the less willing we are to pay

Labor: Boost ICAC's power to prosecute corrupt pollies

NSW Premier Mike Baird has been called on to give ICAC more power to prosecute corrupt politicians.

Labor calls for ICAC's clipped wings to be strengthened

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Original and Charming Byron Bay Cottage In Premium Location

56A Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction Saturday...

This original and charming Byron Bay cottage is set within a peaceful and private location and enjoys only few neighbours. Consisting of 3 bedrooms plus an...

Auction this Saturday! Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Large Family Home Close To Town and Beach

17 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac of permanently occupied homes is this large 4 bed 2 bath family home, close to everything. Walk in past the sparkling...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build ... $549,000 to...

Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an exclusive...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $860,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park