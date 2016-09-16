Mitch soars high with his photos

EVEN though he is confined to a wheel chair, Mitch Bamping's hopes continue to soar high with his new interest in aerial photography.

The local surfer was badly injured in a motor bike accident in Bali in September 2013 and is having ongoing therapy at the Making Strides clinic in Burleigh Heads in Queensland.

The treatment is costing more than $500 per week so in order to generate income Mitch has started using a drone photography business creating amazing panaramas and aerial shots of the coastal regions from Byron Bay to Burleigh Heads and the hinterland

Mitch's mother Donna Riches said although his life was hard, the new business was giving him an interest and an income, "and it allows Mitch to take pictures of the ocean that he loves so much.”

"As well as stills, Mitch can make movies and is interested in filming surfing and other events in the future as well as being able to do any other aerial photography.

Mitch is a selling his photos printed on canvas at both the Burleigh and Coolangatta markets and his work is also available by contacting him on: 0401 445 414 or go to Mitch's Instagram: bampsy_aerial_imagery