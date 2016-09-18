Mentoring our youngest talent

YOUNG: Some of the winners of THE 2015 Mullum Music Festival's Youth Mentorship Program were Chloe Xaviera, Emma Whines and Squeak Lemaire.

MULLUM Music festival has open its Youth Mentorship Applications for 2016.

Now in its 7th year, the program alumni includes local young stars such as Parcels, Tora, Children of Moscow and Squeak Lemaire, to name a few.

Applicants need to be 21 years of age or younger and reside in Australia.

Winners this year will get a double pass top the festival, a mentorship session and they get to play at this year's festival.

Mentors this year are Natalli Rize in the Bands category, Susannah Espie in Singer Songwriter, Shelly Brown in Vocal and Chris Mallory in Under 15.

For the first time, a Wild Card Entrant will also be selected.

One outstanding young artist, regardless of genre or category, will be picked alongside the official category winners to take part in this year's program.

So, if you're a budding young artist aged 21 or under, get ready because entries are open now at www.mullummusicfestival.com or call 66 846 195.