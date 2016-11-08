News

Matt Henry to play Mullum

Javier Encalada
| 8th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.
WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry. Kate Holmes

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BANGALOW singer songwriter Matt Henry has won the Play Mullum competition this year with his song The Best That They Could Do.

Henry said the win came as a surprise to him.

"The theme of this year's Play Mullum competition was 'break up songs', and this is a song about a person I broke up with more than ten years ago," he said.

"The songs is a reflection of that relationship and wondering what happened to that person, because we essentially didn't talk anymore after being together for 12 years."

"We broke up one day and we never really spoke again."

"I was wondering what happened with her life, and where she ended up, so I just picked up the guitar and started working on the songs, it was a very organic process."

Listen to the song here:

The winning song is the first single of Matt Henry's upcoming sophomore album, Love Without Co-Dependancy.

Matt Henry said the song was the first pick by producer Shane Nicholson.

"I sent him about 15 songs and he picked the ones he liked the most. He picked that one , which surprised me. " Henry said.

"He picked that one out as one of the top two, which surprised me. I thought other songs were stronger, but I had to trust my producer, and he was right!"

"I'm 40 and this is my first album so it's been a long time coming, but it's very nice that the first song of my first album got me into a music festival," he added.

Matt Henry is comfortable introducing his music as Americana and alt-Country.

"I think about it as alt-Country music, it isn't really traditional Country," he said.

Matt Henry's first album, will be launched in late January 2017.

Henry will be playing at the Milk Factory in Brisbane this Thursday evening.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow matt henry mullumbimby mullum music festival

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Eight medal haul for locals

Eight medal haul for locals

BYRON BAY continues to punch, quite literally, above it's weight when it comes to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Markets make the difference to our farmers

ON THE LAND: Fifth generation farmer Will Everest says the farmers markets have enabled him to stay on the farm.

FARMERS markets are a big part of Byron Shire culture.

Byron Wildcats and Rams continue on winning ways

Nambi Rembe on the attack for the Byron Wildcats.

Byron Wildcats and Young Rams keep on winning.

COMMENT: Let's talk about money and roads

THIS month we need to have the conversation with our community about the state of our infrastructure and roads.

Lets talk avbout money and roads and rates

Local Partners

Eight medal haul for locals

BYRON BAY continues to punch, quite literally, above it's weight when it comes to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Matt Henry to play Mullum

WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.

Matt Henry won the Play Mullum competition this year

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Matt Henry to play Mullum

WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.

Matt Henry won the Play Mullum competition this year

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Auction This Saturday! Great Neighbourhood

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Guide $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov 3.00 - 3.30pm This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!