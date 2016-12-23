Markets make for happy Christimas

PLENTIFUL: There are plenty of vegan, gluten-free and raw food at Mullum Farmers Market.

CHRISTMAS traditionally means roast meat, seafood, rich puddings and sweets - not the kind of food that generally appeals to the vegans/vegetarians/raw foodies gluten-free/dairy-free those on other special diets amongst us.

Fortunately, the Byron Shire is an epicentre for food producers who specialise in creating delicious food for all of the above diets. Whether it's some yummy treats for your own Christmas table, or a special gift hamper for a vegan or gluten-free friend, you'll find a great selection of special diet-friendly festive food at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

For raw/gluten free and vegan snacks, check out Mumma Raw's famous vegan/gluten free/raw crackers, available in beetroot and cumin or pumpkin and caraway flavour. Delicious dipped in one of the tasty gluten free, dairy free and vegan dips created by Byron Spice Palace, including the ever popular roast pumpkin and macadamia dip. The Gourmet Salad Hut also makes an excellent dairy-free basil and macadamia pesto.

Meanwhile, at Rainforest Foods you'll find yummy local macadamias to snack on, including the raw variety (also used in their natural macadamia spread) Rainforest Foods also has a gluten free/dairy free Davidson's Plum and Sweet Chilli sauce, which is the perfect accompaniment to some lightly fried gluten free, dairy-free, vegan tempeh from Byron Bay Tempeh.

The raw/paleo/vegan/gluten-free sauerkraut and other fermented vegetables at Alive Foods make a healthy and flavourful addition to a Christmas salad, and a Christmas party platter wouldn't be complete with some of Grumpy Grandma's delicious olives, including their gluten free/vegan-friendly raw dried olives.

At Not Just a Tart, Di Wilson specialises in vegan and gluten free baking, and also creates a range of sauces, pickles and chutneys, which are vegetarian and gluten free. For the pasta lover, Byron Gourmet Pasta's all-vegan pastas include gluten free choices such as spaghetti and pumpkin gnocchi, and there is spelt pasta available. Scratch Patisserie also make gluten free bread.

For the sweet tooth, try some of Puremelt Chocolate's selection of raw, vegan and gluten free handmade chocolates, a great gift or finish to a festive feast

There's a huge selection of delicious, fresh and healthy fruit and vegetables, which tick almost every box for everyone this Christmas.

. Mullumbimby Farmers Market Christmas market- this Friday, December 23.